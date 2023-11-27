Reports say Doug Ford will expropriate Ontario Place to build his Toronto megaspa

It appears that the provincial government fully intends to expropriate a City-owned portion of Ontario Place in order to redevelop the waterfront property as it wishes, according to new reports.

The revelation comes from insider sources via Global News just after Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow announced their new deal for Toronto. That new arrangement includes the Province taking over bankrolling the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, and injecting some necessary funds into public transit, among other things.

The agreement is contingent upon the City "accepting that the province has the authority to advance project approvals for Ontario Place and intends to do so imminently," despite vehement public resistance to the forthcoming Therme spa and associated mega-garage slated for the site.

This means that Chow, who opposed the spa during her bid for mayor last year and more recently suggested the spa be built at Exhibition Place instead, stayed mum on the subject — and, it seems, gave up the parts of the land and water that it still owns, which run in a thin segment along its northern edge.

As was widely reported over the summer, the project's Draft Environmental Study Report stated that expropriation would indeed be required for the province's plan for Ontario Place to come to fruition. And, per Global, the legislation to do so is on the way, with some $8 million coming to the City in exchange for its cooperation.

One of two press releases about the multi-pronged deal announced today does outline that "the City has accepted that the Province will take steps to assume authority for necessary planning approvals for Ontario Place."

"The Province would have the ability to acquire land and water at and around Ontario Place that may be needed for future use as part of the rebuilding process."