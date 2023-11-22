Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
rent in toronto

Century-old Toronto rental market ad shows just how much things have changed

Real Estate
Canadian television host and professional contractor Mike Holmes recently shared a photo of a nearly 100-year-old newspaper ad detailing several Toronto properties up for rent, and the prices will shock you. 

Known for his no-nonsense approach to home renovations, the "Make it Right" TV personality has built a thriving career off home inspections and remodelling disaster projects. 

In a photo posted to X, Holmes showed a newspaper from June 11, 1925, that was found on a job site in Toronto by his builder partner, SalDan Construction, during a demolition. 

The acclaimed contractor pointed out how 95 years ago, a 13-bedroom, two-bathroom house near Avenue Road and Dupont Street with most utilities and hardwood floors was up for rent for $175 a month. 

"How times have changed," Holmes wrote. 

Of course, one needs to account for inflation, and in this case, $175 in 1925 would be equivalent to roughly $3,053 today, according to an inflation calculator

While $3,000 could definitely not get you a lavish 13-bedroom house in Toronto's current rental market, it could just barely get you an average-priced two-bedroom apartment. 

According to rental.ca's November 2023 report, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto is $2,607, and a two-bedroom apartment will run you around $3,424 in most cases. 

Another property on the antique newspaper, located on Lonsdale Road in the Yonge-St. Clair area, lists a nine-bedroom, one-bathroom home for $100 a month — equivalent to roughly $1,744 today. 

To put things into perspective, most listings at around this mark today are still shared accommodations at condo apartments, much less a massive home in a central location with multiple rooms. 

One thirteen-bedroom home on Rusholme Road, located near Dovercourt Road and College Street, was even listed for $85 a month, which comes out to about $1,483 in 2023. 

While there are many other factors to consider here — including technological advancements and upgraded utilities — the newspaper ad serves as a sobering reminder of just how unaffordable Toronto's rental market has become. 

Lead photo by

Mike Holmes
