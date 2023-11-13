$6,350 apartment listing has Toronto raging about the cost of living

A new listing for a beautiful but objectively unexceptional apartment in Toronto has residents up in arms this week, serving as the perfect example of how expensive it's gotten to live in the city.

The unit, which was shared in a Facebook group for renters on Thursday, is in the desirable Annex neighbourhood and is large, at three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It also comes with a large private deck, a security system and front door cam, and parking for two vehicles for an extra $200 a month.

But, being extremely basic by all other accounts, people are absolutely floored at the spot's rent price: a staggering $6,350 per month.

The post has garnered hundreds of laughing emoji responses, with quite a few people trolling the listing agent for billing the place as "stunning" and "rare."

"Overpriced apartments are not rare and this is absolutely not stunning. Literally asking for over 2k per bedroom. Get a grip," one person commented.

"Rarely insane," another added.

Seems time for me to leave this country — J.D. Nomad (@UrbanNomad) November 12, 2023

Others called the listing ridiculous, disgusting, audacious, and questioned whether the ad was a joke, suggesting that the unit would need some unreal upgrades to be even close to deserving of such a price.

"Replace those outdated tiles with some 14-carat gold tiles then you'll get $6,000+," one person quipped.

A few also wondered who the target audience for the post could be, and what the unit might have costed a few years ago. "I actually hate living here..." one said, defeated.

While the apartment is spacious, nice enough and located above a business at the corner of Madison Avenue and Dupont, even the wording of the ad is painful, calling the home: "the ideal blend of urban sophistication, comfort and convenience" and a "rare gem in Toronto's competitive real estate market," as if cash-strapped tenants needed to be reminded of that last point.

It seems that the listing agent may have been correct in deeming the unit "city living at its finest," though — the finest case in point of Toronto's housing and cost of living crises.