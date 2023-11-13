Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto rent

$6,350 apartment listing has Toronto raging about the cost of living

Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A new listing for a beautiful but objectively unexceptional apartment in Toronto has residents up in arms this week, serving as the perfect example of how expensive it's gotten to live in the city.

The unit, which was shared in a Facebook group for renters on Thursday, is in the desirable Annex neighbourhood and is large, at three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It also comes with a large private deck, a security system and front door cam, and parking for two vehicles for an extra $200 a month.

But, being extremely basic by all other accounts, people are absolutely floored at the spot's rent price: a staggering $6,350 per month.

toronto rent

Many have responded with laughing emojis to the absurd listing. Ad from the Apartments & Room for Rent Toronto Facebook Group.

The post has garnered hundreds of laughing emoji responses, with quite a few people trolling the listing agent for billing the place as "stunning" and "rare."

"Overpriced apartments are not rare and this is absolutely not stunning. Literally asking for over 2k per bedroom. Get a grip," one person commented.

"Rarely insane," another added.

Others called the listing ridiculous, disgusting, audacious, and questioned whether the ad was a joke, suggesting that the unit would need some unreal upgrades to be even close to deserving of such a price.

"Replace those outdated tiles with some 14-carat gold tiles then you'll get $6,000+," one person quipped.

A few also wondered who the target audience for the post could be, and what the unit might have costed a few years ago. "I actually hate living here..." one said, defeated.

toronto rent

No one seems to think that the great location, size, and quality of the unit is worth the rent price. Image from Royal Lepage Supreme Realty, Brokerage.

While the apartment is spacious, nice enough and located above a business at the corner of Madison Avenue and Dupont, even the wording of the ad is painful, calling the home: "the ideal blend of urban sophistication, comfort and convenience" and a "rare gem in Toronto's competitive real estate market," as if cash-strapped tenants needed to be reminded of that last point.

It seems that the listing agent may have been correct in deeming the unit "city living at its finest," though — the finest case in point of Toronto's housing and cost of living crises.

Photos by

Royal Lepage Supreme Realty, Brokerage
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

$6,350 apartment listing has Toronto raging about the cost of living

$30 million estate in Ontario encapsulates the opulence of luxury living

This is what $1 million gets you for a house in 10 different Toronto neighbourhoods

This old Toronto home without walls is $6 million

Futuristic tower to rise high above Toronto's oldest bar

This $3 million Toronto home was renovated by HGTV's 'Renovation Resort' winners

Desperate Ontario builders are literally giving away gold bars to lure home buyers

This character-filled Toronto home is under $1 million