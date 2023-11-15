This $3 million Toronto home has been in the same family since the '60s

The Annex is full of character filled old homes but 37 Spadina Rd. stands as a testament to history and charm.

This home has been in the same family since the mid-1960s, according to realtor Heather Hadden.

It was a home, witness to the laughter and adventures of a family that cherished its halls. In fact, the current owners of the home actually grew up in this house.

But, as Hadden said in the listing, over time, as the family grew and evolved, 37 Spadina Rd. transformed from a cherished family abode into an office building.

Now, 37 Spadina Rd. is home to Spadina Therapy Centre.

But for over two decades, it has been the steadfast residence of a single tenant, echoing with the productivity and stories of their own.

And it's easy to see why this home has been cherished so dearly.

In a landscape where historic Toronto buildings are increasingly elusive, this property is a gem—an homage to the past, entrenched in the present.

Its location is a prize in itself, nestled close to Casa Loma, the University of Toronto, and the bustling pulse of the Annex.

And let's talk amenities—where do we even begin? Here, the term 'convenience' takes on a whole new meaning.

You name it, and it's within reach. The locale is a treasure trove for anyone seeking the pulse of city life.

For those intrigued by the potential of this historic gem, here's the scoop: the home boasts nine bedrooms, four bathrooms and has six parking spaces, a true luxury in downtown Toronto.

37 Spadina Rd. is currently zoned as a mixed-use commercial or residential property making it perfect for anyone looking to have a work-from-home type business.

But it's worth noting that there is currently a lease in place, ensuring rental income stability until June 2024, with the added perk of an option to extend the lease.

Not to forget, its heritage designation, a mark of its significance and unique place in Toronto's story.

You can see the elements of the historic home throughout. From the stained glass windows to the ornate original fireplaces – the bones are beautiful.

Sure, if this was to turn back into a family home it would need some considerable updating, particularly with bathrooms and kitchens.

Also the amount of wall-to-wall carpeting is alarming.

But whether it's a therapy office or a family home for making cherished memories, 37 Spadina Rd. isn't just a property; it's a narrative waiting for its next chapter.

You could be the author of 37 Spadina Rd.'s next chapter for $2,695,000, a vertiable bargain all things considering.