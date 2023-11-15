Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

This $3 million Toronto home has been in the same family since the '60s

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
The Annex is full of character filled old homes but 37 Spadina Rd. stands as a testament to history and charm. 

37 Spadina Rd.

If you take a close look at the front of the house you'll notice the front staircase doesn’t have the entrance to the basement yet and the second floor has an open terrace. In the photo you'll see the owners as kids as well as their dad's 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air is parked in front of the old garage, which according to the owners was torn down in the 1970's.

This home has been in the same family since the mid-1960s, according to realtor Heather Hadden. 

It was a home, witness to the laughter and adventures of a family that cherished its halls. In fact, the current owners of the home actually grew up in this house. 

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

An office with an original fireplace. 

But, as Hadden said in the listing, over time, as the family grew and evolved, 37 Spadina Rd. transformed from a cherished family abode into an office building.

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

Another room. 

Now, 37 Spadina Rd. is home to Spadina Therapy Centre

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

A bedroom. 

But for over two decades, it has been the steadfast residence of a single tenant, echoing with the productivity and stories of their own.

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

High ceilings and original moulding. 

And it's easy to see why this home has been cherished so dearly. 

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

The current space is leased until June 2024. 

In a landscape where historic Toronto buildings are increasingly elusive, this property is a gem—an homage to the past, entrenched in the present.

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

A bay window. 

Its location is a prize in itself, nestled close to Casa Loma, the University of Toronto, and the bustling pulse of the Annex. 

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

An original fireplace with large windows and lots of natural light. 

And let's talk amenities—where do we even begin? Here, the term 'convenience' takes on a whole new meaning.

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

Spacious room with high ceilings. 

You name it, and it's within reach. The locale is a treasure trove for anyone seeking the pulse of city life.

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

For those intrigued by the potential of this historic gem, here's the scoop: the home boasts nine bedrooms, four bathrooms and has six parking spaces, a true luxury in downtown Toronto. 

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

The basement. 

37 Spadina Rd. is currently zoned as a mixed-use commercial or residential property making it perfect for anyone looking to have a work-from-home type business.  

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

Original staircase banister. 

But it's worth noting that there is currently a lease in place, ensuring rental income stability until June 2024, with the added perk of an option to extend the lease.

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

An office or bedroom. 

Not to forget, its heritage designation, a mark of its significance and unique place in Toronto's story.

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

The foyer with stained glass windows. 

You can see the elements of the historic home throughout. From the stained glass windows to the ornate original fireplaces – the bones are beautiful.

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

The basement kitchenette. 

Sure, if this was to turn back into a family home it would need some considerable updating, particularly with bathrooms and kitchens.

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

Another room. 

Also the amount of wall-to-wall carpeting is alarming.

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

The attic space has been transformed.

But whether it's a therapy office or a family home for making cherished memories, 37 Spadina Rd. isn't just a property; it's a narrative waiting for its next chapter.

37 Spadina Rd. Toronto

A small sunroom. 

You could be the author of 37 Spadina Rd.'s next chapter for $2,695,000, a vertiable bargain all things considering. 

Photos by

Arthur Furs
