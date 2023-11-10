This $3 million Toronto home was renovated by HGTV's 'Renovation Resort' winners

Renovated by the acclaimed Ace of Space Interiors, AKA the winners of HGTV's Renovation Resort, this house is not just a home; it's the TV magic of realtor and renovator Troy Lamsee and designer Rotem Lamsee come to life.

Nestled in between Kensington Market and Little Italy, this four-bedroom, six-bathroom house combines the glitz and glamour of an HGTV renovation show with the comfort and coziness of an actual home – not just a staged TV show set.

"The house was delapitated before we got our hands on it. Listing badly with terrible footings. It's been underpinned, and gutted to the studs," realtor and renovator Troy Lamsee told blogTO.

Now, 31 Lippincott St. is filled with thoughtful touches and wonderful details.

For example, you'll notice the custom archways that add character and style throughout the home, as well as plenty of built-in storage solutions.

On the main floor the 10-foot ceilings, open concept layout and big windows make the spaces feel light and airy.

The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances and all the space you need to whip up culinary masterpieces.

The bright turqouise cabinets also add a pop of colour and a sense of whimsy.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms.

All four bedrooms come complete with ensuite bathrooms, ensuring privacy and comfort for the entire family or your guests.

But the third-floor is a real treat. This urban sanctuary comes complete with a rooftop deck, offering views of Toronto's majestic skyline.

Perhaps, one of the bigger selling points of the house is that everything is brand new. From new roof, plumbing, electrical and more, this home is the definition of turnkey.

However, the all brand new does mean the style of the home is very trendy and some of the features might become dated in the near future. But as for right now, it looks fabulous.

There is some outdoor space in the form of a small yard with enough room for furry friends to roam, as well as for you to host a backyard barbecue or two.

And while the grass space is small, there's enough room for a potential laneway house, providing you with additional income or a guest suite.

This property has it all and a bag of chips.

31 Lippincott Street is listed for $3,489,000.