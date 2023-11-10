Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
31 Lippincott Street

This $3 million Toronto home was renovated by HGTV's 'Renovation Resort' winners

Renovated by the acclaimed Ace of Space Interiors, AKA the winners of HGTV's Renovation Resort, this house is not just a home; it's the TV magic of realtor and renovator Troy Lamsee and designer Rotem Lamsee come to life.

Nestled in between Kensington Market and Little Italy, this four-bedroom, six-bathroom house combines the glitz and glamour of an HGTV renovation show with the comfort and coziness of an actual home – not just a staged TV show set.

"The house was delapitated before we got our hands on it. Listing badly with terrible footings. It's been underpinned, and gutted to the studs," realtor and renovator Troy Lamsee told blogTO.

Now, 31 Lippincott St. is filled with thoughtful touches and wonderful details.31 Lippincott Street Toronto

The living room that opens into the dining room and kitchen. 

For example, you'll notice the custom archways that add character and style throughout the home, as well as plenty of built-in storage solutions.

31 Lippincott Street Toronto

The dining room with built-in display cabinets. 

On the main floor the 10-foot ceilings, open concept layout and big windows make the spaces feel light and airy. 

31 Lippincott Street Toronto

The kitchen with a large centre island. 

The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances and all the space you need to whip up culinary masterpieces.

31 Lippincott Street Toronto

The kitchen walks-out to the backyard. 

The bright turqouise cabinets also add a pop of colour and a sense of whimsy. 

31 Lippincott Street Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms. 

31 Lippincott Street Toronto

An ensuite bathroom with built-in shelving for storage. 

All four bedrooms come complete with ensuite bathrooms, ensuring privacy and comfort for the entire family or your guests.

31 Lippincott Street Toronto

The balcony off the third-floor primary suite. 

But the third-floor is a real treat. This urban sanctuary comes complete with a rooftop deck, offering views of Toronto's majestic skyline.

31 Lippincott Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Perhaps, one of the bigger selling points of the house is that everything is brand new. From new roof, plumbing, electrical and more, this home is the definition of turnkey. 

31 Lippincott Street Toronto

The living room. 

However, the all brand new does mean the style of the home is very trendy and some of the features might become dated in the near future. But as for right now, it looks fabulous. 

31 Lippincott Street Toronto

An aerial view of the backyard. 

There is some outdoor space in the form of a small yard with enough room for furry friends to roam, as well as for you to host a backyard barbecue or two.

31 Lippincott Street Toronto

The kitchen with integrated appliances. 

And while the grass space is small, there's enough room for a potential laneway house, providing you with additional income or a guest suite. 

31 Lippincott Street Toronto

A small office with a custom waterfall window and floor to ceiling black sliding industrial style glass doors.

This property has it all and a bag of chips. 31 Lippincott Street Toronto

The back of the house. 

31 Lippincott Street is listed for $3,489,000.

Photos by

Happy House GTA
