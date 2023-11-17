Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
2781 Yonge Street Toronto

This $7 million Toronto penthouse is luxury living at its finest

Having just completed construction this month, The Winslow is as shiny and new as they come in this city. 

And like crows or magpies we can't help but be drawn to the shiny, new and oh so pretty!

The mid-rise condominium at 2781 Yonge Street was designed by the renowned Rafael + Bigauskas Architects and ERA Architects and features nine storeys with only 69 units, of which 60 are residential units and the rest are rental replacements.

2781 Yonge Street Toronto

The open concept living and dining area. 

The Winslow is a masterful blend of "livability, comfort, and community," writes Anthony Teles in Urban Toronto.

2781 Yonge Street Toronto

The foyer. 

The building, located in the heart of Lawrence Park, is also a prime example of what sustainability can look like in a condo building. 

2781 Yonge Street Toronto

The living room is also open with the kitchen. 

During the construction, Devron Developments aimed to achieve a high LEED certification with features such as a stone exterior, large water filtration capacity, a large back-up generator, various energy-saving measures and soundproof insulation.

2781 Yonge Street Toronto

A bedroom currently being used as an office. 

According to Teles, its high quality sound insulation reduces sound transmission by over 50 per cent compared to industry standards.

2781 Yonge Street Toronto

Sweeping views of the city can be seen from one of the bedrooms. 

In other words, you never have to hear your neighbours arguing or making up ever again.

2781 Yonge Street Toronto

Large windows offer plenty of natural light. 

Now that the building is complete, some of the first units are going up for sale, including this absolutely stunning lower penthouse unit. 

2781 Yonge Street Toronto

The walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. 

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom lower penthouse is pure sophistication and luxury.

2781 Yonge Street Toronto

The unit also has heated floors. 

The organic modern decor mixed with soaring ceilings, massive picture windows and intricate details evoke a sense of serenity and opulence that's hard to rival.2781 Yonge Street Toronto

The kitchen with beautiful stone counters and back splash. 

The kitchen, designed to exude warmth, features a welcoming breakfast bar seamlessly merging with the living and dining rooms.

2781 Yonge Street Toronto

The large terrace. 

The pièce de résistance of this unit is the 386-square-foot open-air terrace that faces the southeast and has nothing but treetop views. Imagine how breathtaking that will be in the fall. 

2781 Yonge Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom, has its own private balcony, a sitting area and an expansive walk-in California closet that flows into an epic seven-piece ensuite.

2781 Yonge Street Toronto

The soaker tub in the primary ensuite. 

The ensuite retreat features a soaker tub, a Calacatta Borghini feature wall, and an oversized shower, ensuring every moment spent here feels like a trip to the spa.

2781 Yonge Street Toronto

The dining area that walks out to the terrace. 

And there are also luxury touches that one wouldn't normally think of too, such as localized flood detection with water shut-off systems. You'll never come home to find a pipe burst and ruined all your stuff. 

2781 Yonge Street Toronto

A double vanity in the primary ensuite. 

The Winslow, like many boutique condos, offers plenty of enviable amenities like a 24-hour concierge, guest suites, gym facilities, a party room, and even a pet wash, catering to every need and desire.

2781 Yonge Street Toronto

The large counter provides ample seating for when entertaining and cooking at the same time. 

But of course, all that luxury is not cheap.

2781 Yonge Street Toronto

The exterior of The Winslow.

The lower penthouse unit is listed for $6,645,000 with an additional $2,262 a month in condo fees

Photos by

Devron Developments
