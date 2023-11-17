This $7 million Toronto penthouse is luxury living at its finest

Having just completed construction this month, The Winslow is as shiny and new as they come in this city.

And like crows or magpies we can't help but be drawn to the shiny, new and oh so pretty!

The mid-rise condominium at 2781 Yonge Street was designed by the renowned Rafael + Bigauskas Architects and ERA Architects and features nine storeys with only 69 units, of which 60 are residential units and the rest are rental replacements.

The Winslow is a masterful blend of "livability, comfort, and community," writes Anthony Teles in Urban Toronto.

The building, located in the heart of Lawrence Park, is also a prime example of what sustainability can look like in a condo building.

During the construction, Devron Developments aimed to achieve a high LEED certification with features such as a stone exterior, large water filtration capacity, a large back-up generator, various energy-saving measures and soundproof insulation.

According to Teles, its high quality sound insulation reduces sound transmission by over 50 per cent compared to industry standards.

In other words, you never have to hear your neighbours arguing or making up ever again.

Now that the building is complete, some of the first units are going up for sale, including this absolutely stunning lower penthouse unit.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom lower penthouse is pure sophistication and luxury.

The organic modern decor mixed with soaring ceilings, massive picture windows and intricate details evoke a sense of serenity and opulence that's hard to rival.

The kitchen, designed to exude warmth, features a welcoming breakfast bar seamlessly merging with the living and dining rooms.

The pièce de résistance of this unit is the 386-square-foot open-air terrace that faces the southeast and has nothing but treetop views. Imagine how breathtaking that will be in the fall.

The primary bedroom, has its own private balcony, a sitting area and an expansive walk-in California closet that flows into an epic seven-piece ensuite.

The ensuite retreat features a soaker tub, a Calacatta Borghini feature wall, and an oversized shower, ensuring every moment spent here feels like a trip to the spa.

And there are also luxury touches that one wouldn't normally think of too, such as localized flood detection with water shut-off systems. You'll never come home to find a pipe burst and ruined all your stuff.

The Winslow, like many boutique condos, offers plenty of enviable amenities like a 24-hour concierge, guest suites, gym facilities, a party room, and even a pet wash, catering to every need and desire.

But of course, all that luxury is not cheap.

The lower penthouse unit is listed for $6,645,000 with an additional $2,262 a month in condo fees.