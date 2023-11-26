$1.4 million Toronto loft is on the market for the first time ever

We've written about the many lofts in 24 Noble Street as the old warehouse is home to some very cool units, but we've never talked about its neighbour, 26 Noble Street.

And that's because, this is the first time ever that these units have graced the open market.

As one of the first units to grace the market this double unit is a quintessential post and beam loft that is arguably the stuff dreams are made of.

But it's a space that's more than just bricks and beams; it's a testament to a unique design and a canvas for boundless possibilities.

This exceptional space is an authentic live/work conversion, seamlessly merging two units to create an awe-inspiring, expansive space spanning approximately 2,000 square feet.

Currently the space is being used as a photography studio, because the wide open space and architectural character make for a stunning backdrop, duh.

From the painted brick walls, the rustic allure of wood post and beams, polished concrete floors exuding an industrial chic vibe, and an antique tin ceiling that whispers tales of a bygone era, how can you not fall in love with this space?

The loft is further enriched by an abundance of natural light streaming in through oversized windows, rendering each corner aglow with warmth and serenity.

At the heart of the space is a modern kitchen equipped with double wall ovens, integrated appliances, ample storage, and a colossal centre work island.

There's also a separate wet bar/second kitchen nook adorned with corian counters that adds versatility to the space.

The one thing that is missing are bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Since this was only a photography studio, there's only a two-piece bathroom.

But the listing does mention there are rough-ins for a potential shower/ bath, as well as a separate storage/pantry room that also includes a rough-in for a second washroom.

For the work-from-home warriors out there, there's a dedicated private office area featuring double desks, file storage, and additional cabinetry—perfect for those seeking a tranquil workspace in the midst of creativity.

Whether you're envisioning a unique residential condo, an artistic sanctuary, a dynamic workspace, or a fusion of all of the above, this space can do it all, it's just waiting for your imagination and money to do it.

Thankfully, for the size of the loft it's actually very reasonably priced at $1,399,900.