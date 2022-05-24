This is one of the coolest studio apartments in Toronto and it's under $500K

While the building was built in the era when there was still nobility kicking around, Noble Court Lofts actually have quite humble beginnings.

The 1910 building used to be a toy factory and then functioned as commercial spaces before inevitably being converted into lofts in 1989 by Greenwin Ltd., listing agent Alysha Lockyer told blogTO.

There are just 79 units in this building, so it's a tight knit community of residents. Apparently they have a Facebook page, a gardening team, and an annual garage sale.

So if you're looking for a community and not just a dope place to lay your head, this studio-condo might be the place for you.

Listed for $499,000, the unit is the proud owner of 11-foot ceilings, exposed brick and exposed beams, and plenty of natural light thanks to the oversized south-facing windows.

While the unit is just over 450-square-feet it doesn't feel too cramped as the bedroom space is lofted.

Sure you have to climb up basically a bunkbed ladder but there's enough headroom that you won't give yourself a concussion every morning.

The loft bed also means you have a cozy little office nook for working from home.

The kitchen is minimal but has the basics. There's even a combo washer/dryer in the kitchen, so you don't have to haul your laundry to a laundromat.

The bathroom could probably use some updating but seems functional.

And the true selling point is the location. Noble Court Lofts are right in Parkdale, so you're close to all the cool boutiques, bars and restaurants.

"The highly desirable Parkdale/Roncy location appeals to many buyers seeking to be close to the action of Queen West," said Lockyer.

So while it might not be a noble palace, it's pretty palatial as far as studio condos go.