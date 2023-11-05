Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

This $5 million mansion near Toronto absolutely nails the industrial-chic aesthetic

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Located in the up-and-coming Lakeview neighbourhood of Mississauga sits a modern industrial mansion. 

So industrial, in fact, that it kind of looks like shipping containers. 

But don't let the exterior fool you — 1438 Haig Blvd. is as luxurious and opulent as any French chateau-inspired mansion. 

1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

The living room. 

Sitting on a half acre of land with plenty of lush trees, the modern five bedroom, nine bathroom home is a stunning combination of modernism and industrialism. 1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

The primary en-suite bathroom. 

The interior of the home is a mix of stone, metal and glass with over 12,000 square feet of living space.

1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

The basement rec room with a stone fireplace.

Those may not sound like the coziest materials for a home, but they do make for an exquisitely clean and modern aesthetic. 

1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

The living room and reading nook. 

That said, there's plenty of coziness to be found in the form of multiple fireplaces throughout the home. 

1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

The dining room and office. 

The main floor has an open-concept layout with the kitchen, dining, and living areas well-integrated and perfect for entertaining. 1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

A sitting area with views of the backyard. 

The retractable doors and uniquely-placed windows also allow for a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living.

1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

The kitchen with a stone waterfall island. 

The kitchen is complete with high-end appliances, sleek Italian cabinetry, and a large stone island.

1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

The spacious main floor with soaring ceilings and lots of natural light. 

The kitchen even has a commercial-grade dishwasher that takes two minutes to wash a load. Who knew that was even an option?!

1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

The bold staircase connects all three levels of the home. 

At the centre of the home is a bold staircase made of steel, glass, and wood that's both functional and a statement piece of the home.

1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

The primary bedroom. 

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms, three of which have their own en-suite bathrooms. 

1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

The walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is enviable, with a boutique-like walk-in closet and a luxurious en-suite bath.  

1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

The gym in the basement. 

There's more living space in the lower level of the home, with a movie room, three extra bedrooms, laundry, gym complete with a steam shower and sauna, and a wine cellar. 

1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

The backyard. 

The tree-filled backyard has an outdoor pool, hot tub, and cabana. 

1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

One of the terraces overlooking the tree canopy. 

Additionally, there are plenty of outdoor terraces off bedrooms and the like that offer great views of Mississauga. 

1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

Another bedroom with its own terrace. 

"This house is like a California Beach House (in the city). This 12,000-square-foot state-of-the-art design supports a rich entertainment, wellness, and luxury lifestyle. The functionality and deluxe finishes will leave a lasting impression!" realtor Corrie Harding-Keizs told blogTO.

1438 Haig Blvd. Mississauga

An aerial shot of the house. 

1438 Haig Blvd. is currently listed for $5,298,880.

Photos by

Matt Vardy of Vardy Media Inc. 
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $5 million mansion near Toronto absolutely nails the industrial-chic aesthetic

Mansion built for one of Toronto's most famous families on sale for $13 million

Iconic steakhouse near Toronto to be replaced by huge towers after 50 years in business

This old Toronto coach house is now a swanky $3.4 million home

Plummeting sales and market uncertainty has put dozens of new Toronto condos on pause

Residents outraged after gym ceiling completely collapses in brand new Toronto condo

People still want nothing to do with Toronto's turbulent housing market

This $5 million Toronto home is steps away from Drake's favourite neighbourhood