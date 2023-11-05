This $5 million mansion near Toronto absolutely nails the industrial-chic aesthetic

Located in the up-and-coming Lakeview neighbourhood of Mississauga sits a modern industrial mansion.

So industrial, in fact, that it kind of looks like shipping containers.

But don't let the exterior fool you — 1438 Haig Blvd. is as luxurious and opulent as any French chateau-inspired mansion.

Sitting on a half acre of land with plenty of lush trees, the modern five bedroom, nine bathroom home is a stunning combination of modernism and industrialism.

The interior of the home is a mix of stone, metal and glass with over 12,000 square feet of living space.

Those may not sound like the coziest materials for a home, but they do make for an exquisitely clean and modern aesthetic.

That said, there's plenty of coziness to be found in the form of multiple fireplaces throughout the home.

The main floor has an open-concept layout with the kitchen, dining, and living areas well-integrated and perfect for entertaining.

The retractable doors and uniquely-placed windows also allow for a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living.

The kitchen is complete with high-end appliances, sleek Italian cabinetry, and a large stone island.

The kitchen even has a commercial-grade dishwasher that takes two minutes to wash a load. Who knew that was even an option?!

At the centre of the home is a bold staircase made of steel, glass, and wood that's both functional and a statement piece of the home.

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms, three of which have their own en-suite bathrooms.

The primary bedroom is enviable, with a boutique-like walk-in closet and a luxurious en-suite bath.

There's more living space in the lower level of the home, with a movie room, three extra bedrooms, laundry, gym complete with a steam shower and sauna, and a wine cellar.

The tree-filled backyard has an outdoor pool, hot tub, and cabana.

Additionally, there are plenty of outdoor terraces off bedrooms and the like that offer great views of Mississauga.

"This house is like a California Beach House (in the city). This 12,000-square-foot state-of-the-art design supports a rich entertainment, wellness, and luxury lifestyle. The functionality and deluxe finishes will leave a lasting impression!" realtor Corrie Harding-Keizs told blogTO.

1438 Haig Blvd. is currently listed for $5,298,880.