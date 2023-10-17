The weirdest and ugliest house in Ontario is about to get its own reality show

An Ontario mansion that locals have found to be a very unique brand of hideous is set to be the centre of a new reality show as new owners attempt to turn it into their dream home.

The Peter Grant mansion is a humongous 65,000 square-foot build on Lake Temiskaming in Haileybury, about 5.5 hours directly north of Toronto.

Its sheer size as the largest home in Canada, paired with its irregular curving shapes and institutional-looking exterior, make it look like something somehow out of the faraway future and distant past all at once — definitely not cohesive with the rural region, either way.

After being abandoned many years ago mid-construction, the landmark has sat derelict and foreboding, purchased for a staggering $25 million in 2010 and left vacant every since.

But, all of that will soon change when the house's revitalization is documented in a new show called Mansion Impossible.

Texas entrepreneur Chris Fischer, the residence's new owner, is set to move into the monstrosity in the spring and start the intensive years-long facelift project to turn it into ... well, he's not quite sure yet.

As the show's producer told the CBC this week, Fischer is "looking at a lot of different possibilities for what this property could turn into. That's a big part of the story we'll be following."

That is, the crew will be following the monumental journey if the show gets picked up by a network, which they're hoping it will be as they pitch it to various execs.