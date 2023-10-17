Ontario builder who screwed buyers over now taking losses on home sales

An Ontario builder accused of ruining the lives of many would-be homeowners while ironically touting the motto "a better building experience" now appears to be having trouble turning a profit on some of its projects, and people are quite the opposite of sympathetic.

Gemini Homebuilders made headlines last year when it abruptly cancelled the contracts it had with 32 buyers for houses in a new subdivision in Elora.

According to the company, the contracts were automatically voided when the developer and township failed to approve and install services like sewage, gas and hydro by deadlines that had been listed as conditions of the agreements.

Meanwhile, the families who'd planned to live in the South River neighbourhood watched the dream homes they had been waiting to move into pop up on the real estate market for far more than they'd bought them for — apparently a common trend among builders and developers who employ these conditional clauses.

Haha, KARMA. Greedy Guelph builder who terminated 32 new build contracts in Elora two years ago had to take a 30% haircut on this place in order to sell it! Bonus points if you can name the builder! #TORE #Elora #HousingCrisis @daniel_foch @RE_MarketWatch @thetruthsucks12 #KW pic.twitter.com/NP34SLGRzn — Housing-Ontario (@OntHousingMrkt) October 14, 2023

This is why some online are now revelling in the fact that homes from Swan Creek Estates, another Gemini development just outside Elora, are selling for way under the builder's asking price.

"KARMA," one housing advocate wrote along with screengrabs of a listing on X (formerly Twitter) this week. "Greedy Guelph builder who terminated 32 new build contracts in Elora two years ago had to take a 30 per cent haircut on this place in order to sell it!"

The images show a Swan Creek house originally listed for just shy of $3 million, and recently sold for $2.1 million after multiple price decreases. Two smaller homes in the same community are currently also listed for $2.5 million and $2.4 million.

No excuse to terminate a signed contract...Research Gemini Home Builders-Guelph. Numerous peoples lives turned upside down. Fun fact, if things had gone the other way and the market had tanked, I can promise you the builder would have expected the original price be paid. — Housing-Ontario (@OntHousingMrkt) October 15, 2023

While Gemini said in its missive to South River purchasers that it was prepared to return the down payments it had secured more than a year earlier and explain how it was "looking to move forward on the site," those affected launched legal action to try and keep the homes they were promised, saying buyers deserve basic protection in these cases.

It also seemed highly suspicious that as labour and material costs went up on the builder's side, the contracts were nullified and the homes soonafter listed at a substantially higher price point.

Residents were absolutely blindsided by the sudden move, which came without any prior notice of delays in the building schedule. Many told local news outlets at the time that the ordeal left them unable to afford their new home, now re-listed by Gemini, or any new home on the current market at all.