You can buy a row of newly-renovated luxury Toronto lofts for $10 million

When it comes to selling multiplex buildings in Toronto, realtor Leonard Fridman is often the person that comes up.

He's been specialzing in selling multi-unit buildings for the past 25 years but 97 Lee Ave. might just be the best multiplex he's ever listed.

This iconic building, which used to be offices for the Bell Telephone Company in the early 1900's, now boasts six multi-storey lofts and four suites (for 10 units in total) and they are STUNNING.

The building was actually turned into apartments back in the 40s but it underwent a massive restoration and renovation between 2021 and 2023 with more than $1.5 million invested.

Now the remodelled suites have been brought up to luxury standards, with new flooring, custom kitchens, in-suite laundry, and high-speed internet.

The units are bright and airy with a modern feel.

But you can still see peeks of the original building throughout the units.

From exposed wood beams and brick to sneaky stained glass windows, there's still plenty of charm and character.

Some of the units even have fireplaces!

And the renovation wasn't just a spruce job — all the "unsexy" things were upgraded and redone, too.

The entire roofing system was replaced, the subfloors were restored and levelled, the building was waterproofed, and there's new electrical (plus so much more).

All that's to say: you won't have to worry about a major financial surprise for a while.

97 Lee Ave. is on a spacious 75 by 125-foot lot and features 11,000 square feet of living space, 10 parking spots, and 10 personal storage lockers.

It also has lots of little outdoor spaces, including a community garden and a Muskoka-like outdoor park.

97 Lee Ave. is listed for $9,999,000 and currently brings in a net income of over $200,000 annually.

However, that's at current rental rates – some of which are as low as $861 per month (we're very jealous of this person).

But if rents were raised to market rates, the net income would be more than $400,000 a year, according to the financials provided by Fridman.

And that's the type of return on investment most people would be thrilled with. Now all you need to do is to come up with the down payment.