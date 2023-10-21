Real Estate
97 Lee Avenue Toronto

You can buy a row of newly-renovated luxury Toronto lofts for $10 million

When it comes to selling multiplex buildings in Toronto, realtor Leonard Fridman is often the person that comes up. 

He's been specialzing in selling multi-unit buildings for the past 25 years but 97 Lee Ave. might just be the best multiplex he's ever listed. 

This iconic building, which used to be offices for the Bell Telephone Company in the early 1900's, now boasts six multi-storey lofts and four suites (for 10 units in total) and they are STUNNING.  

97 Lee Avenue Toronto

A living room in one of the multi-storey loft units. 

The building was actually turned into apartments back in the 40s but it underwent a massive restoration and renovation between 2021 and 2023 with more than $1.5 million invested.

97 Lee Avenue Toronto

A newly-renovated kitchen in one of the units. 

Now the remodelled suites have been brought up to luxury standards, with new flooring, custom kitchens, in-suite laundry, and high-speed internet. 

97 Lee Avenue Toronto

An open concept living and dining area. 

The units are bright and airy with a modern feel. 

97 Lee Avenue Toronto

A loft space with a fireplace and original stained glass window. 

But you can still see peeks of the original building throughout the units. 

97 Lee Avenue Toronto

Exposed brick from the original building. 

From exposed wood beams and brick to sneaky stained glass windows, there's still plenty of charm and character. 

97 Lee Avenue Toronto

A fireplace with a walk-out to a balcony. 

Some of the units even have fireplaces!

97 Lee Avenue Toronto

An upgraded bathroom. 

And the renovation wasn't just a spruce job — all the "unsexy" things were upgraded and redone, too.

97 Lee Avenue Toronto

One of the apartments. 

The entire roofing system was replaced, the subfloors were restored and levelled, the building was waterproofed, and there's new electrical (plus so much more). 

97 Lee Avenue Toronto

A ground floor unit. 

All that's to say: you won't have to worry about a major financial surprise for a while. 

97 Lee Avenue Toronto

A private outdoor space. 

97 Lee Ave. is on a spacious 75 by 125-foot lot and features 11,000 square feet of living space, 10 parking spots, and 10 personal storage lockers. 

97 Lee Avenue Toronto

A communal outdoor space. 

It also has lots of little outdoor spaces, including a community garden and a Muskoka-like outdoor park.   

97 Lee Avenue Toronto

Another apartment with exposed brick and lots of natural light. 

97 Lee Ave. is listed for $9,999,000 and currently brings in a net income of over $200,000 annually. 

97 Lee Avenue Toronto

Units each have their own washer and dryers. 

However, that's at current rental rates – some of which are as low as $861 per month (we're very jealous of this person).

97 Lee Avenue Toronto

A walk-in closet.

But if rents were raised to market rates, the net income would be more than $400,000 a year, according to the financials provided by Fridman.  

97 Lee Avenue Toronto

An aerial view of the building and surrounding neighbourhood. 

And that's the type of return on investment most people would be thrilled with. Now all you need to do is to come up with the down payment. 

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
