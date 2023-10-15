Real Estate
82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

This is what a $16.5 million historic home in Toronto looks like

Built in 1904 by famed architects Henry Langley and Charles Langley (who also built some of the most iconic homes around Toronto), 82 Chestnut Park Rd. is a stately beauty. 

First owned by publisher Howard Gagnier, the home is now referred to as the Howard Gagnier House in homage to its original owner.

Tucked away in a premium part of Rosedale that borders on parkland and a ravine, this house is a prize. 82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The living room.

Sitting on a large 56-by-145-foot lot that widens to 85 feet at the back, the heritage home has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and almost 8,000 square feet of living space. 82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The home has a two-car garage with a lift.

From the exterior, the home has an almost convent- or chapel-like quality thanks to the symmetrical design and ornate entrance. 

82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The dining room. 

The interior of the home is glamorous, airy, and bright, with soaring ceilings and plenty of charm and character. 

82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The family room. 

The current owners have updated the home to be a the perfect combination of contemporary and timeless design.

82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The living room. 

The principal rooms are large, with high ceilings, rich wood floors, classic millwork, and more fireplaces than you'd ever need with two furnaces. 

82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The elevated kitchen with a breakfast nook. 

The kitchen is a bit of a let-down in comparison to the rest of the house, though. 82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The kitchen has a breakfast bar area that can accomodate four people. 

It's quite bland and basic with all-white cabinetry and white stone counters.

82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The breakfast nook with a fireplace and French doors. 

That said, rest assured it's equipped with some high-end appliances. 

82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The office. 

Three of the four bedrooms are on the second floor of the home, although one is currently being used as an office.

82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The sitting area in the primary bedroom. 

But the primary suite takes up the entire third floor of the house. 

82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom en-suite bathroom. 

The primary bedroom comes complete with two walk-in closets, a sumptuous en-suite, and an elevator because three flights of stairs can be a burden. 

82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

A large bedroom. 

On the lower level of the house, you'll find a wine cellar and large recreation room.

82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

And while the interior of the home is spectacular, the grounds are equally jaw-dropping. 

82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

The pool. 

Professionally landscaped by Ron Holbrook, the gardens are filled with lofty trees, plenty of lush greenery, delightful stone steps, and a resort-worthy pool.

82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

An aerial shot of the backyard. 

Thanks to the ravine at the back of the house, the backyard is extremely private. There's also ton of space for lounging and dining — the dining area even comes with a built-in barbeque and fridge, ideal for summertime entertaining. 

82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

A sitting area. 

"[It's] one of the finest properties of its type to come to the market in recent years," writes Janet Lindsay in the introduction to the home.  

82 Chestnut Park Rd. Toronto

A shot of the back of the home. 

The home is currently listed for $16,500,000.

Photos by

Chestnut Park Real Estate Brokerage
