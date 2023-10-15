This is what a $16.5 million historic home in Toronto looks like

Built in 1904 by famed architects Henry Langley and Charles Langley (who also built some of the most iconic homes around Toronto), 82 Chestnut Park Rd. is a stately beauty.

First owned by publisher Howard Gagnier, the home is now referred to as the Howard Gagnier House in homage to its original owner.

Tucked away in a premium part of Rosedale that borders on parkland and a ravine, this house is a prize.

Sitting on a large 56-by-145-foot lot that widens to 85 feet at the back, the heritage home has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and almost 8,000 square feet of living space.

From the exterior, the home has an almost convent- or chapel-like quality thanks to the symmetrical design and ornate entrance.

The interior of the home is glamorous, airy, and bright, with soaring ceilings and plenty of charm and character.

The current owners have updated the home to be a the perfect combination of contemporary and timeless design.

The principal rooms are large, with high ceilings, rich wood floors, classic millwork, and more fireplaces than you'd ever need with two furnaces.

The kitchen is a bit of a let-down in comparison to the rest of the house, though.

It's quite bland and basic with all-white cabinetry and white stone counters.

That said, rest assured it's equipped with some high-end appliances.

Three of the four bedrooms are on the second floor of the home, although one is currently being used as an office.

But the primary suite takes up the entire third floor of the house.

The primary bedroom comes complete with two walk-in closets, a sumptuous en-suite, and an elevator because three flights of stairs can be a burden.

On the lower level of the house, you'll find a wine cellar and large recreation room.

And while the interior of the home is spectacular, the grounds are equally jaw-dropping.

Professionally landscaped by Ron Holbrook, the gardens are filled with lofty trees, plenty of lush greenery, delightful stone steps, and a resort-worthy pool.

Thanks to the ravine at the back of the house, the backyard is extremely private. There's also ton of space for lounging and dining — the dining area even comes with a built-in barbeque and fridge, ideal for summertime entertaining.

"[It's] one of the finest properties of its type to come to the market in recent years," writes Janet Lindsay in the introduction to the home.

The home is currently listed for $16,500,000.