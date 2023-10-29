This $4 million designer Toronto home is the perfect mix of old and new

The history of 53 Brunswick Ave. goes all the way back to 1798, when the land was first purchased by Alexander Grant, a member of the Upper Canada Executive Council.

The lot passed hands a few times but pretty much sat as an empty plot of land until September 1891 when construction eventually began.

However, it wasn't until 1893 that 53 Brunswick Ave. had it's first owner: Allan Baggs, who worked as a senior representative for George Beardmore, owner of the Beardmore & Company tannery.

In the early 1900s, 53 Brunswick Ave. was home to many a Methodist minister, including Salem Bland, one of Canada’s most active supporters of the Social Gospel, and served as a parsonage for Methodist ministers serving the Broadway Methodist Tabernacle.

But in the 1920's, Brunswick became an important centre for Toronto’s Jewish community, and in 1931 the home switched from a Methodist haven to the home of David Greenblum, who worked with the Globe and Standard Fur companies.

Then, from 1944 to 1951, Isadore Reingewertz, the founder of Exclusive Paints (which is still going strong today) lived in the Victorian home.

Now, the home is a stunning mix of history and modern luxury with plenty of new upgrades.

"I love this house, its absolutely stunning in person," said realtor Trish Mutch.

The main floor was redesigned by award-winning designer Gillian Green and is simply breathtaking.

So much so that it was actually featured in House & Home magazine.

The historical elements, like wood-burning fireplaces, stained glass windows, and charming millwork, mixed with the more modern elements create an elegant and timeless space.

The kitchen and dining area are the most modern of the spaces with sleek cabinetry, a marble wall, and floor-to-ceiling doors leading out to the deck.

The easily accessible outdoor space makes this home great for entertaining.

The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The primary bedroom is beautiful with a bay window, custom dressing room, and a spa-like en-suite.

"You should see the tiles surrounding the fireplace in the principle bedroom!" Mutch added.

The other bedrooms are split between the second and third floor.

One of the bedrooms has a great little study area and walks out to a balcony.

The third floor also has a recreation room for some extra living space, but like many old Victorian homes, 53 Brunswick Ave. also has more potential than meets the eye.

"It would be easy to put in a basement apartment or in-law suite without digging it out. The artist studio on the third floor could easily be three more bedrooms or two with another full bathroom," Mutch told blogTO.

And if the house wasn't enough of a draw, the location is ideal, being just steps from everything you could ever need.

The home is currently listed for $3,849,0000.