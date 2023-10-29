Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 17 hours ago
53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

This $4 million designer Toronto home is the perfect mix of old and new

The history of 53 Brunswick Ave. goes all the way back to 1798, when the land was first purchased by Alexander Grant, a member of the Upper Canada Executive Council.

The lot passed hands a few times but pretty much sat as an empty plot of land until September 1891 when construction eventually began.

However, it wasn't until 1893 that 53 Brunswick Ave. had it's first owner: Allan Baggs, who worked as a senior representative for George Beardmore, owner of the Beardmore & Company tannery.  53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

Original stained glass windows at the front of the house. 

In the early 1900s, 53 Brunswick Ave. was home to many a Methodist minister, including Salem Bland, one of Canada’s most active supporters of the Social Gospel, and served as a parsonage for Methodist ministers serving the Broadway Methodist Tabernacle. 

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

The living room with a wood-burning fireplace. 

But in the 1920's, Brunswick became an important centre for Toronto’s Jewish community, and in 1931 the home switched from a Methodist haven to the home of David Greenblum, who worked with the Globe and Standard Fur companies.

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

A bedroom on the third floor of the home. 

Then, from 1944 to 1951, Isadore Reingewertz, the founder of Exclusive Paints (which is still going strong today) lived in the Victorian home. 53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

The newly-remodelled kitchen with a mudroom off the side. 

Now, the home is a stunning mix of history and modern luxury with plenty of new upgrades.  

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

The radiators have been updated. 

"I love this house, its absolutely stunning in person," said realtor Trish Mutch.

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

Hurricane doors lead out to the backyard. 

The main floor was redesigned by award-winning designer Gillian Green and is simply breathtaking. 

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

Custom millwork is featured in the dining room and kitchen. 

So much so that it was actually featured in House & Home magazine. 

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

Spray foam insulation was added to the house. 

The historical elements, like wood-burning fireplaces, stained glass windows, and charming millwork, mixed with the more modern elements create an elegant and timeless space. 

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

Herringbone white oak wood floors and a brass-covered vent hood are a stunning combo. 

The kitchen and dining area are the most modern of the spaces with sleek cabinetry, a marble wall, and floor-to-ceiling doors leading out to the deck. 

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

The tree-covered backyard. 

The easily accessible outdoor space makes this home great for entertaining. 

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

The primary en-suite bathroom with a large soaker tub and towel warmer. 

The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is beautiful with a bay window, custom dressing room, and a spa-like en-suite.

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

A fireplace in the primary bedroom. 

"You should see the tiles surrounding the fireplace in the principle bedroom!" Mutch added. 

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

The other bedrooms are split between the second and third floor.

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

A sunroom or study off a bedroom. 

One of the bedrooms has a great little study area and walks out to a balcony. 

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

An office. 

The third floor also has a recreation room for some extra living space, but like many old Victorian homes, 53 Brunswick Ave. also has more potential than meets the eye. 

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

The rec room or artist studio on the third floor. 

"It would be easy to put in a basement apartment or in-law suite without digging it out. The artist studio on the third floor could easily be three more bedrooms or two with another full bathroom," Mutch told blogTO. 

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

Vines covering the old house. 

And if the house wasn't enough of a draw, the location is ideal, being just steps from everything you could ever need.  

53 Brunswick Ave. Toronto

A view from the backyard. 

The home is currently listed for $3,849,0000.  

Photos by

Mutch Property Group
