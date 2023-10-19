This $12 million Toronto home will make you feel like you're living at a swanky resort

If one were to think of the dream vacation home, a picture of 19 Cortleigh Blvd. might appear — and you wouldn't even guess it was in Toronto.

This stunning house sits on a wide 76-foot lot and has everything you could ever want out of a home. The listing describes it as a "timeless and sophisticated mansion" that offers "an uparalleled living experience."

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom homes combines modern design with nature.

Nature lovers will be capitvated by all the lush greenery, mature trees, and the breathtaking views of the ravine that can be seen through the large floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the home.

"The interplay of indoor and outdoor spaces creates an immediate sense of tranquility and connection with the natural world," writes realtor Iwona Paluszkiewicz in the listing.

This is particularly evident with the breezway-like patio above the garage.

The interior of the home is open concept, with a bright, airy, almost Scandinavian feel to it.

The use of natural materials, including wide-plank hardwood floors, various stone, and neutral tones are perfect for providing a calming and minimalist aesthetic.

The primary bedroom is dreamy and offers sweeping views of the ravine.

It also features a stunning spa-like ensuite bathroom with a glass soaker tub, which is beautiful.

But what truly makes this a resort-like home is all the amenities that have been integrated into the home.

Sure, you have the classic mansion things, like an elevator, heated driveway, wine cellar, gym, steam shower, and dog shower, but there's oh so much more.

For one thing, there's a waterfall wall, but perhaps the most impressive part of the home is the basement.

The lower level of the home has an indoor swimming pool that has an automatic hard pool cover that can transform the space into anything you want!

A yoga studio? No problem. A creative space to paint or do arts and crafts? Easy. Dance floor? You betcha!

The possiblities are endless, and then if you wanna go for dip after a hard-core dance party, you can do just that with the touch of a button.

Additionally, the walls surrounding the pool completely open up, so in the summer, its basically an outdoor pool.

19 Cortleigh Blvd. is currently listed for $11,800,000.