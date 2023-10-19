Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

This $12 million Toronto home will make you feel like you're living at a swanky resort

If one were to think of the dream vacation home, a picture of 19 Cortleigh Blvd. might appear — and you wouldn't even guess it was in Toronto. 

This stunning house sits on a wide 76-foot lot and has everything you could ever want out of a home. The listing describes it as a "timeless and sophisticated mansion" that offers "an uparalleled living experience."19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The open concept kitchen and living room with space for a breakfast nook. 

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom homes combines modern design with nature.

19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

Views of the ravine from the living room. 

Nature lovers will be capitvated by all the lush greenery, mature trees, and the breathtaking views of the ravine that can be seen through the large floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the home. 

19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

A patio space. 

"The interplay of indoor and outdoor spaces creates an immediate sense of tranquility and connection with the natural world," writes realtor Iwona Paluszkiewicz in the listing. 

19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The home features a custom-made front fence with an automatic gate. 

This is particularly evident with the breezway-like patio above the garage. 

19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The living room. 

The interior of the home is open concept, with a bright, airy, almost Scandinavian feel to it. 

19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The modern stairs have an architectural curve, adding character and interest to the space. 

The use of natural materials, including wide-plank hardwood floors, various stone, and neutral tones are perfect for providing a calming and minimalist aesthetic. 

19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The primary bedroom also has its own balcony that looks out over the ravine. 

The primary bedroom is dreamy and offers sweeping views of the ravine. 

19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom shower area. 

It also features a stunning spa-like ensuite bathroom with a glass soaker tub, which is beautiful.19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom vanity. 

But what truly makes this a resort-like home is all the amenities that have been integrated into the home. 

19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

An office area with a fireplace. 

Sure, you have the classic mansion things, like an elevator, heated driveway, wine cellar, gym, steam shower, and dog shower, but there's oh so much more. 

19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The dining room. 

For one thing, there's a waterfall wall, but perhaps the most impressive part of the home is the basement.

19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The basement with a rec room, wet bar, and indoor pool. 

The lower level of the home has an indoor swimming pool that has an automatic hard pool cover that can transform the space into anything you want! 

19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The pool closed. 

A yoga studio? No problem. A creative space to paint or do arts and crafts? Easy. Dance floor? You betcha!

19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The pool with one of the sides open to the exterior. 

The possiblities are endless, and then if you wanna go for dip after a hard-core dance party, you can do just that with the touch of a button. 

19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The basement with both areas fully open for a complete indoor/outdoor living setup. 

Additionally, the walls surrounding the pool completely open up, so in the summer, its basically an outdoor pool. 

19 Cortleigh Blvd. Toronto

The back of the house. 

19 Cortleigh Blvd. is currently listed for $11,800,000

Photos by

realtor.ca
