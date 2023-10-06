This $16 million Toronto home looks like a French cottage but has hidden swanky finishes

Real Estate
108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

Built in the 1930's by Ernest Rowe, this sprawling period-revival home was once the first in an area that's since become a bustling suburb in Toronto.

"The stone residence was one of the first buildings in the area that is now suburban North York, just north of Highway 401," Carolyn Ireland wrote in The Globe and Mail in 2016.

The house was originally designed by prominent architect Hugh Allward, who was known for his French influence and "period revival" style. 

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

A sitting room. 

You can see the French influence in the cedar shake roof, chosen to emmulate a rustic French country home. 

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

The foyer. 

The home was completed in 1939 and dubbed "Rosewood Estate," a play on the original owners' last name.

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

One of the dressing rooms in the primary bedroom. 

But the Rowe family only lived here for nine years. 

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

The breakfast nook. 

Soon after completion, Mr. Rowe, who was a pioneer in the drilling of oil wells in Southwestern Ontario, ran into financial troubles and had to sell. 

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

The living room. 

Since then, 108 Sandringham Dr. has become one of the city's most coveted landmark estates. 

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

The office. 

Listed for $15,998,000, Rosewood Estate sits on on a private sprawling 1.14-acre ravine lot on a quiet, deadend street and has nearly 12,000 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. 

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

A view from the kitchen to the dining room. 

While the home is a heritage house, it has undergone some extensive (and very impressive) renovations. 

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

"The entire house was gutted from top to bottom and rebuilt during the 2018/19 renovation. The current owners spared NO expense in rebuilding it. I've truly never seen anything like from a quality and craftsmanship perspective," listing agent Adam Brind told blogTO.

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

The laundry room. 

The redesign was by Lorne Rose, with the build by JTF Custom Homes.

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

The dining room. 

"The details are so exquisite that it's hard to ignore - they have used architectural hardware by world renowned P.E. Guerin and fixtures from Shirle Wagner. The millwork by Falcon Kitchens is as luxury as it comes," said Brind.

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

The living room with a hand-carved fireplace mantle. 

Throughout, you'll notice all the details that add character and charm to the home, such as crown molding and wainscoting, intricate hardware, hand-carved fireplace mantles, and custom curtains and wallpaper.

108 Sandrigham Drive Toronto

Another dressing room. 

"This is probably the most awe-inspiring example of exquisite design and architecture. Arguably one of Toronto's most special  homes," added realtor Marci Cook. 

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

The kitchen. 

The main floor of the house has a stunning large kitchen with a breakfast area and grand principal rooms. 

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

The office. 

The walnut wainscoting in the office is beyond beautiful and looks like it should be the set of a period piece starring Keira Knightley or something. 

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

A bedroom. 

The upper floors of the home are no less impressive, with spacious bedrooms and luxurious bathrooms. 

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom with a fireplace. 

The primary bedroom has two custom closets and a jaw-droppingly beautiful ensuite bathroom. 

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

The home theatre. 

There's more living space in the basement with a home theatre, recreational room, art room, and a gym. 

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

An aerial view of the property. 

But perhaps the most spectacular part of this home are the grounds, which feel endless thanks to the ravine at the back of the property.

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

The manicured gardens. 

"As you arrive, you are met with lush gardens and a sense of privacy," writes Brind in the listing.

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

The pool. 

And because there's so much space, there's also an official sports court as well as pool. Seriously, what more could you want from a home?

108 Sandringham Drive Toronto

The backyard. 

"Even if 'French chateau' is not your style, it's hard not to love this house," said Brind and honestly, we couldn't agree more. 

Photos by

NatKay.ca
