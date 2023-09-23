This $18 million Toronto home looks like it belongs in Architectural Digest

In 2019, 84 Old Forest Hill Rd. sold for $3.6 million — almost 10% above asking, in an "as is, where is" condition.

Four years and one heck of a redesign by OE Design Ltd. later, 84 Old Forest Hill Rd. is now being listed for $18,000,000 – talk about opulent living!

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom Forest Hill home is nothing short of a luxurious masterpiece.

"Step into a world of grandeur and elegance," reads the listing.

It mentions features like the 22-foot ceilings and exquisite materials, such as Italian wood panelling, limestone, and Bianca Vanilla marble featured throughout the home.

Honestly, the entire home looks like it belongs on the cover of Architectural Digest.

The subtle curves you can see in everything from the room entrances to the mantles add a unique sense of sophistication to each space, while creating a sense of unity through the spaces.

The dining room, according to the listing, is "pushing the boundaries of innovation."

The space has Lutron lighting, allowing you to completely control the ambiance and set the mood for everything from a lavish dinner party to an intimate meal.

The main living areas – living room and family room – offer tons of natural light, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows, all of which are UV-protected.

Meanwhile, the kitchen is a dream.

"The gourmet chef's kitchen is where innovation meets indulgence, blending modern convenience with high-quality appliances," listing agent Jordan Grosman writes in the listing.

As for the bedrooms upstairs, they don't fall short.

The primary suite is luxurious with plenty of space, a gas fireplace, and an ensuite fitting of a 5-star spa.

The home also boasts amenities, like a temperature-controlled wine cellar, private theatre room, gym, spa, garage with a heated floor, an EV charging station — and there's even an indoor pool with a private camera.

Why you'd need a private camera in a pool is beyond us, but maybe we're just not fancy enough to understand.

After all, this house does make us feel pretty poor in, like, 18 million different ways, but gosh darn it, it's nice to imagine being able to afford such luxury.