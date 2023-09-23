Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
84 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

This $18 million Toronto home looks like it belongs in Architectural Digest

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

In 2019, 84 Old Forest Hill Rd. sold for $3.6 million — almost 10% above asking, in an "as is, where is" condition. 

Four years and one heck of a redesign by OE Design Ltd. later, 84 Old Forest Hill Rd. is now being listed for $18,000,000 – talk about opulent living! 

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom Forest Hill home is nothing short of a luxurious masterpiece. 

84 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The living room with a gas fireplace. 

"Step into a world of grandeur and elegance," reads the listing. 

84 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The sculptural staircase. 

It mentions features like the 22-foot ceilings and exquisite materials, such as Italian wood panelling, limestone, and Bianca Vanilla marble featured throughout the home. 

84 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The den/office. 

Honestly, the entire home looks like it belongs on the cover of Architectural Digest

84 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The open concept family room near the kitchen. 

The subtle curves you can see in everything from the room entrances to the mantles add a unique sense of sophistication to each space, while creating a sense of unity through the spaces. 

84 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The living room and dining room spaces. 

The dining room, according to the listing, is "pushing the boundaries of innovation." 

84 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The dining room. 

The space has Lutron lighting, allowing you to completely control the ambiance and set the mood for everything from a lavish dinner party to an intimate meal.  

84 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The family room walks out to the patio. 

The main living areas – living room and family room – offer tons of natural light, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows, all of which are UV-protected. 

84 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The kitchen with integrated Miele appliances, La Cornue stov,e and a Sub Zero fridge.

Meanwhile, the kitchen is a dream.

84 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The kitchen has both a grand island and a breakfast nook.

"The gourmet chef's kitchen is where innovation meets indulgence, blending modern convenience with high-quality appliances," listing agent Jordan Grosman writes in the listing. 

84 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom with picture windows. 

As for the bedrooms upstairs, they don't fall short. 

84 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The primary ensuite.

The primary suite is luxurious with plenty of space, a gas fireplace, and an ensuite fitting of a 5-star spa. 

84 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The primary walk-in closet. 

The home also boasts amenities, like a temperature-controlled wine cellar, private theatre room, gym, spa, garage with a heated floor, an EV charging station — and there's even an indoor pool with a private camera. 

84 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The indoor pool that walks out to the backyard. 

Why you'd need a private camera in a pool is beyond us, but maybe we're just not fancy enough to understand. 

84 Old Forest Hill Rd. Toronto

The backyard and back of the house. 

After all, this house does make us feel pretty poor in, like, 18 million different ways, but gosh darn it, it's nice to imagine being able to afford such luxury.  

Photos by

Andre M. for Silverhouse
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $18 million Toronto home looks like it belongs in Architectural Digest

Housing crisis finally pushes Canada's economy into recession

Canada's bonkers rent prices are now the main driver of our skyrocketing cost of living

Someone is renting out a basic one-bedroom apartment in Toronto for a whopping $7,500

This stylish Toronto church loft conversion is surprisingly under $1 million

Toronto was just ranked one of the most overvalued housing markets in the world

A block of Toronto businesses to be replaced by a huge condo development

Someone is renting out a terrifying basement apartment in Toronto for $1,450