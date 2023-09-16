This $6 million heritage home in Toronto is stacked with modern amenities

Built in 1929 in Toronto’s Lawrence Park neighbourhood, 79 Dawlish was once home to Forsey Page of Page and Steele Architects.

The brick and cedar shake house is an unusual combination of historical styles and is listed as a heritage house, which realtor Rashi Narula explains just means the front facade of the house must remain untouched — but everything else is fair game.

Thanks to the extensive renovations done back in 2011, the result is a perfect marriage of Old World charm and modern finishes.

The iconic house sits on a 50 by 160-foot lot, with 6,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and beautiful finishes throughout.

The main floor is stunning with 12-foot ceilings and expansive principal rooms.

Features like custom millwork crafted from Birdseye maple and burled walnut in the library and kitchen are breathtakingly beautiful.

And while the architectural details (like the custom-built fireplace mantel, cofferred ceilings and stained glass windows) might all be "new," they help maintain that heritage feel.

The kitchen and living room are open concept with a walk-out to the backyard, making it great for entertaining.

The backyard is definitely big enough for a pool if you wanted to put one in.

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms.

They're cozy, and the primary bedroom features separate dressing rooms and a seven-piece ensuite.

In terms of modern amenities, 79 Dawlish Ave. features a theatre room with a surround sound system, a cedar sauna room, a camera security system, and more.

And while there's plenty of modern touches throughout, it's nice to know that there's still some of the historical whimsy of the original house kicking about.

For example, above the front door you might notice a wrought iron design of a sailing ship.

Whatever possessed Forsey Page to put it there will probably forever remain a mystery, but you can't help but adore that fun little quirk which will forever confuse future home owners.

The home is currently listed for $5,999,888.