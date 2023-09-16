Real Estate
79 Dawlish Avenue Toronto

This $6 million heritage home in Toronto is stacked with modern amenities

Built in 1929 in Toronto’s Lawrence Park neighbourhood, 79 Dawlish was once home to Forsey Page of Page and Steele Architects.

The brick and cedar shake house is an unusual combination of historical styles and is listed as a heritage house, which realtor Rashi Narula explains just means the front facade of the house must remain untouched — but everything else is fair game. 

Thanks to the extensive renovations done back in 2011, the result is a perfect marriage of Old World charm and modern finishes.

79 Dawlish Avenue Toronto

The living room. 

The iconic house sits on a 50 by 160-foot lot, with 6,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and beautiful finishes throughout. 

79 Dawlish Avenue Toronto

The dining room. 

The main floor is stunning with 12-foot ceilings and expansive principal rooms. 

79 Dawlish Avenue Toronto

The library. 

Features like custom millwork crafted from Birdseye maple and burled walnut in the library and kitchen are breathtakingly beautiful.

79 Dawlish Avenue Toronto

The basement rec room with a wet bar. 

And while the architectural details (like the custom-built fireplace mantel, cofferred ceilings and stained glass windows) might all be "new," they help maintain that heritage feel. 

79 Dawlish Avenue Toronto

The open concept kitchen and living room. 

The kitchen and living room are open concept with a walk-out to the backyard, making it great for entertaining. 

79 Dawlish Avenue Toronto

The kitchen with a breakfast nook. 

The backyard is definitely big enough for a pool if you wanted to put one in. 

79 Dawlish Avenue Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms.

79 Dawlish Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom with a fireplace. 

They're cozy, and the primary bedroom features separate dressing rooms and a seven-piece ensuite. 

79 Dawlish Avenue Toronto

The theatre room. 

In terms of modern amenities, 79 Dawlish Ave. features a theatre room with a surround sound system, a cedar sauna room, a camera security system, and more. 

79 Dawlish Avenue Toronto

The foyer. 

And while there's plenty of modern touches throughout, it's nice to know that there's still some of the historical whimsy of the original house kicking about. 

79 Dawlish Avenue Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

For example, above the front door you might notice a wrought iron design of a sailing ship.

79 Dawlish Avenue Toronto

Another bedroom. 

Whatever possessed Forsey Page to put it there will probably forever remain a mystery, but you can't help but adore that fun little quirk which will forever confuse future home owners. 

79 Dawlish Avenue Toronto

The front of the house may resemble an English cottage but the back is a full three-storey home. 

The home is currently listed for $5,999,888.

Photos by

Crossdim
