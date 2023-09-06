Real Estate
6 Littlehayes Lane Toronto

This 100-year-old Kensington Market loft is rooftop patio goals

Tucked away in one of the most bustling parts of Toronto is a true residential gem. 

6 Littlehayes Lane is a five-storey 100-year-old lanehouse that's not only one of the tallest buildings in Kensington Market, but is also one of its coolest buildings. 

The home is a perfect mix of a modern hard loft with the historical charm of a century-old building. 

6 Littlehayes Lane Toronto

The open plan living and dining area in the owner suite. 

"6 Littlehayes is easily one of the most unique properties the Camber Real Estate Group has ever had the pleasure of listing. A totally versatile building in the heart of Kensington Market," realtor Sara Camber told blogTO.

6 Littlehayes Lane Toronto

One of the kitchen's in a tenanted unit. 

The property consists of three unique, loft-style units.

6 Littlehayes Lane Toronto

The second floor unit. 

Each unit has it's own charm (like the third level which has a wood fireplace), but the most charming is obviously the owner's suite.

6 Littlehayes Lane Toronto

The newly renovated kitchen. 

"The owner's suite is a luxurious tri-level space that has undergone a complete, top-to-bottom renovation keeping the New York style loft feel," said Camber.6 Littlehayes Lane Toronto

A spiral staircase leading to the rooftop patio. 

The exposed wood ceilings and beams, combined with the big, bright, factory-style windows and a steel spiral staircase all add to the character of the space.

6 Littlehayes Lane Toronto

The wood burning fireplace in the living room on the third floor. 

But the biggest selling point of this building is the rooftop patio. It's easy to see why it was "love at first sight" for the owner.

6 Littlehayes Lane Toronto

The rooftop patio. 

"You wouldn’t even know you are in one of Toronto’s most exciting neighbourhoods while sitting on the tranquil rooftop oasis with postcard views of the city skyline."

6 Littlehayes Lane Toronto

Views of Toronto from the rooftop. 

The 299-square-foot rooftop comes with a hot tub and unobstructed views of the Toronto skyline, including the CN Tower. It's truly swoon-worthy.

6 Littlehayes Lane Toronto

A small bedroom or nursery. 

6 Littlehayes Lane is listed for $2,199,000, which is a bit higher than the average price for most properties in the area, but as Camber reminds blogTO: "The rental income doesn’t hurt." 

6 Littlehayes Lane Toronto

The primary bedroom in the owner suite. 

Currently, the other two units in the building are tenanted, with the ground floor unit becoming vacant in December.

6 Littlehayes Lane Toronto

The ensuite bathroom in the owner suite. 

"Beyond being a luxurious residence, this property offers substantial investment avenues, ranging from long-term rentals to Airbnb and even commercial leasing," explained Camber.

6 Littlehayes Lane Toronto

The hot tub on the rooftop patio seats up to seven people. 

Not to mention this property is also close to all of Kensington Market's treasures. Fresh baked goods, local brews, and some of the best food this city has to offer are just steps away.6 Littlehayes Lane Toronto

The entrance to 6 Littlehayes Lane. 

It's safe to say 6 Littlehayes Lane is both swoon-worthy and drool-worthy!

Photos by

 Andrea Simone
