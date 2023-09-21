A block of Toronto businesses to be replaced by a huge condo development

Another major condo development is in the works for midtown Toronto, threatening to sweep away the majority of a block home to several businesses in what has quickly become one of the city's fastest-changing neighbourhoods.

A development application from property owner Glen Corporation is calling for the redevelopment of a block stretching from 2079 through 2111 Yonge Street, and wrapping around to include 9-31 Hillsdale Ave E and 12-18 Manor Rd E.

The assembly includes almost a whole block of Yonge Street, sparing just the corner property at the northeast corner of Yonge and Manor, most recently in use as a development sales centre. Zezafoun Syrian Cuisine along Manor Road is also safe, for now, as it is not included in the current plan.

Among the Yonge Street properties, businesses on the chopping block include an eyewear store, a Kitchen Stuff Plus location, a hair studio, a real estate brokerage, a dispensary, a spa, Mexican restaurant Clandestina Tacos, an iPhone repair shop, and a financial services business. A few vacant businesses are also included in the assembly.

Owners and patrons of said businesses can rest easy for now, as these plans typically take a few years to work their way through the City's planning and approvals process.

In place of all of these businesses, the proposal calls for a 29-storey tower designed by Turner Fleischer Architects, incorporating the retained west and north facades of the heritage-listed 2111 Yonge Street.

A pair of other heritage-listed buildings are proposed for demolition, not protected under the more meaningful safety net of designation under the province's Heritage Act.

The tower podium would contain 1,890 square metres of retail spread across just two commercial spaces — compared to the 13 finer-grained storefronts that exist today.

Despite this change, planners for the project insist that the plan "maintains the fine-grained commercial frontage along Yonge, reflecting and conserving the narrow storefronts and second storey that characterize the streetscape within Davisville."

Floors 2 through 29 would house a total of 455 condominium units, along with 31 rental units to replace those that exist on-site today. As required under the City's rental replacement policy, these units will be secured as rentals for a minimum of 10 years.

The combined total of 486 units is planned in a mix of 289 one-bedrooms, 148 two-bedrooms, and 49 three-bedroom units.

The project will introduce new housing to the in-demand midtown area; however, it would also bring hundreds of cars to the already-clogged area.

A two-level underground garage is proposed that would add parking for 252 cars, seemingly ignoring the site's positioning between two subway stations on the TTC's Line 1, a future Crosstown LRT connection, and the City's recent elimination of mandatory parking minimums for new developments.