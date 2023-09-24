Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
139 Hudson Drive Toronto

This massive $12 million Toronto home is actually sitting on three properties

Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
In the entire lifespan of 139 Hudson Dr., it has only had three owners. 

This is practically unheard of in this age of real estate, where homes come on and off the market sometimes in less than a year. 

All that's to say, there's gotta be something special about this place. 

139 Hudson Drive Toronto

The oversized lawn. 

And there is – 139 Hudson Dr. is sitting on a 156-foot by 263-foot private ravine lot in the prestigious Moore Park. 

139 Hudson Drive Toronto

The living room. 

As it turns out, 139 Hudson Dr. is actually three separate lots, so in theory you could buy this house, and then sell off the other lots to make some money. 

139 Hudson Drive Toronto

A patio overlooking the yard. 

Or you could decide neighbours are overrated and keep all that land just for yourself. 

139 Hudson Drive Toronto

The foyer. 

And while the land itself is one-of-a-kind, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is pretty typical. 

139 Hudson Drive Toronto

The dining room. 

The home, according to listing agents Colin Kinnear and Cynthia Goodchild is "strategically positioned on the north lot to enjoy the panoramic views over the south garden and tranquil ravine," which obviously sounds lovely. 139 Hudson Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

And while the inside of the home is nice, it's nothing jaw-dropping. 

139 Hudson Drive Toronto

The living room has a fireplace and walks-out to the gardens. 

The home is traditional in design with grand principal rooms, some nice detailing in the form of moulding and millwork, and oversized windows that let in tons of natural light. 

139 Hudson Drive Toronto

A sunroom off the kitchen. 

There are 10-foot ceilings, two staircases, and more French doors than one would think is reasonable. 

139 Hudson Drive Toronto

The lower level. 

The basement is a basment. 

139 Hudson Drive Toronto

One of the bedrooms with built-in storage. 

And the bedrooms are just that.

139 Hudson Drive Toronto

The kitchen. 

With an asking price of almost $12 million, you'd think there'd be some luxury amenities like a wine cellar, home theatre, or at least a better dishwasher than a KitchenAid (no offense to KitchenAid). 

139 Hudson Drive Toronto

More grass. 

Also, with all that outdoor space, there's surprisingly not a single pool in sight.

139 Hudson Drive Toronto

A den. 

And though the house itself is pretty average, Kinnear and Goodchild make a good argument that 139 Hudson Dr. is worth the steep price tag.

139 Hudson Drive Toronto

So much grass. 

"[It's] a once in a lifetime opportunity for absolute privacy, serenity and country vibe in the heart of the city!" they write. 

139 Hudson Drive Toronto

The back of the house. 

And privacy and serenity in this city is priceless... or, we guess, worth $11,998,000.

Photos by

The Print Market Group
