This massive $12 million Toronto home is actually sitting on three properties

In the entire lifespan of 139 Hudson Dr., it has only had three owners.

This is practically unheard of in this age of real estate, where homes come on and off the market sometimes in less than a year.

All that's to say, there's gotta be something special about this place.

And there is – 139 Hudson Dr. is sitting on a 156-foot by 263-foot private ravine lot in the prestigious Moore Park.

As it turns out, 139 Hudson Dr. is actually three separate lots, so in theory you could buy this house, and then sell off the other lots to make some money.

Or you could decide neighbours are overrated and keep all that land just for yourself.

And while the land itself is one-of-a-kind, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is pretty typical.

The home, according to listing agents Colin Kinnear and Cynthia Goodchild is "strategically positioned on the north lot to enjoy the panoramic views over the south garden and tranquil ravine," which obviously sounds lovely.

And while the inside of the home is nice, it's nothing jaw-dropping.

The home is traditional in design with grand principal rooms, some nice detailing in the form of moulding and millwork, and oversized windows that let in tons of natural light.

There are 10-foot ceilings, two staircases, and more French doors than one would think is reasonable.

The basement is a basment.

And the bedrooms are just that.

With an asking price of almost $12 million, you'd think there'd be some luxury amenities like a wine cellar, home theatre, or at least a better dishwasher than a KitchenAid (no offense to KitchenAid).

Also, with all that outdoor space, there's surprisingly not a single pool in sight.

And though the house itself is pretty average, Kinnear and Goodchild make a good argument that 139 Hudson Dr. is worth the steep price tag.

"[It's] a once in a lifetime opportunity for absolute privacy, serenity and country vibe in the heart of the city!" they write.

And privacy and serenity in this city is priceless... or, we guess, worth $11,998,000.