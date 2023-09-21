Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
108 Stratford Crescent Toronto

Toronto's most famous curved house just dropped its price by $2 million

Toronto's Bézier Curve House has been making headlines since its completion in 2021. 

blogTO even wrote about it when it first went up for sale last year for just under $13 million. 

But surprisingly the custom home hasn't sold. It was re-listed this past July for $11.4 million and stayed on the market for three months. 

108 Stratford Crescent Toronto

The open concept kitchen and dining room. 

It's now dropped its price again and is currently being listed for $10,895,000

108 Stratford Crescent Toronto

The living room that walks out to the backyard. 

The home, which was a collaboration between custom home builder Farhad Kazmian (Abond Homes) and architect Tania Bortolotto, is still as stunning as ever.

108 Stratford Crescent Toronto

An aerial view of the house. 

The contemporary house with a sloped zinc roof is sculptural and truly a glimpse into the future of design.  

108 Stratford Crescent Toronto

The main living space featuring a statement fireplace.

"The use of progressive building technologies and sustainable design methods create a strikingly fresh articulation of modern and traditional design and the refined use of natural elements brings an unparalleled function and flow to the property," writes Cailey Heaps in the listing.

108 Stratford Cres. Toronto

The primary suite ensuite bathroom features custom-designed his and hers vanities, pendant lighting, a standing glass shower with dual rain head faucets finished with large black marble slabs, a large soaker tub, two toilets, and heated flooring.

The home boasts four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a whopping 7,500 square-feet of living space. 

108 Stratford Crescent Toronto

The foyer.

The interior has beautiful (and mathematically perfect) curves that'll delight mathematicians, architects, and design buffs alike. 

108 Stratford Crescent Toronto

The lounge area with vaulted ceilings and engineered white oak flooring. 

The design and construction is so meticulous it should belong in a gallery, and the lounge area is jaw-dropping, thanks to dramatic 24-foot ceilings.

108 Stratford Crescent Toronto

"The ultra-modern chef’s kitchen is complete with an expansive island, a silver fantasy marble countertop and backsplash, hand crafted European cabinetry, Louis Poulsen and Tom Dixon pendant lighting, built-in appliances," reads the listing.

Despite that, the space still is very much a home designed for living. 

108 Stratford Crescent Toronto

The dining room features a brass-cladded bar with a walnut top and velvet upholstery, plus pendant lighting. 

Large windows let in tons of natural light, creating the perfect indoor/outdoor living space that's ideal for entertaining. 

108 Stratford Crescent Toronto

The primary bedroom has stunning vaulted ten-foot ceilings, a custom-made built-in headboard and side tables, a sitting area, and serene views of the street.

The home also has typical living spaces that aren't overly-designed.

108 Stratford Crescent Toronto

The basement comes complete with heated floors. 

In fact, the bedrooms and basement are downright plain in comparison to some of the other parts of the house. 

108 Stratford Crescent Toronto

The dining room. 

But this balance is what keeps this home from feeling completely untouchable. 

108 Stratford Crescent Toronto

The lap pool at the front of the house. 

As for outdoor space, this home is unique with a lap pool in the front yard, and a pretty standard (though spacious) backyard. 

108 Stratford Crescent Toronto

The main level is open concept and features soaring 12-foot ceilings, pot lights, and integrated in-ceiling speakers throughout.

And while this home is breathtaking, it's still $6 million over the average house price in the area, which might explain why it's having trouble finding a buyer. 

108 Stratford Crescent Toronto

Another bathroom. 

It's also not a standard home that will appeal to just anyone – which was Kazmian's entire objective when he set out to build it.

108 Stratford Crescent Toronto

The large fenced backyard.

Unfortunately, having unique taste means you might have to wait a bit longer to find someone who appreciates the amount of work and money that went into this home. 

Photos by

Heaps Estrin Real Estate Team
