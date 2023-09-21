Toronto's most famous curved house just dropped its price by $2 million

Toronto's Bézier Curve House has been making headlines since its completion in 2021.

blogTO even wrote about it when it first went up for sale last year for just under $13 million.

But surprisingly the custom home hasn't sold. It was re-listed this past July for $11.4 million and stayed on the market for three months.

It's now dropped its price again and is currently being listed for $10,895,000.

The home, which was a collaboration between custom home builder Farhad Kazmian (Abond Homes) and architect Tania Bortolotto, is still as stunning as ever.

The contemporary house with a sloped zinc roof is sculptural and truly a glimpse into the future of design.

"The use of progressive building technologies and sustainable design methods create a strikingly fresh articulation of modern and traditional design and the refined use of natural elements brings an unparalleled function and flow to the property," writes Cailey Heaps in the listing.

The home boasts four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a whopping 7,500 square-feet of living space.

The interior has beautiful (and mathematically perfect) curves that'll delight mathematicians, architects, and design buffs alike.

The design and construction is so meticulous it should belong in a gallery, and the lounge area is jaw-dropping, thanks to dramatic 24-foot ceilings.

Despite that, the space still is very much a home designed for living.

Large windows let in tons of natural light, creating the perfect indoor/outdoor living space that's ideal for entertaining.

The home also has typical living spaces that aren't overly-designed.

In fact, the bedrooms and basement are downright plain in comparison to some of the other parts of the house.

But this balance is what keeps this home from feeling completely untouchable.

As for outdoor space, this home is unique with a lap pool in the front yard, and a pretty standard (though spacious) backyard.

And while this home is breathtaking, it's still $6 million over the average house price in the area, which might explain why it's having trouble finding a buyer.

It's also not a standard home that will appeal to just anyone – which was Kazmian's entire objective when he set out to build it.

Unfortunately, having unique taste means you might have to wait a bit longer to find someone who appreciates the amount of work and money that went into this home.