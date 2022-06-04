This wickedly cool curve house just hit the Toronto market for $13 million

One of Toronto's most thoughtfully-designed (and headline-worthy) homes has gone up for sale in wealthy Lawrence Park, less than two years after its initial completion and for a price that few can afford.

But it's nice to dream and creep on cool real estate pictures, isn't it? Yeah. It is.

The unmistakeable "Bezier Curve House" at 108 Stratford Crescent can be yours for just under $13 million, if you're looking for something with both curb appeal and sky appeal.

Built by custom home builder Farhad Kazmian (ABOND Homes) and architect Tania Bortolotto (BORTOLOTTO), the house was literally designed to be "the antithesis of the boxy fishbowl."

Kazmian had lived with his family on the property since 2011 and wanted to remodel, but had some unique requirements; he wanted to keep his beautiful courtyard with lap pool, which required wrapping the full house around it.

Bortolotto delivered a solution by way of an L-shaped, modified A-frame house rooted in mathematics.

The resultant property is known in design circles as the Bezier Curve House because its structure was based on a parametric equation often used in computer graphics and animations to create perfect curves using control points.

"The mathematical formula for a Bézier curve with three given points is B(t) = (1- t)[(1- t)P0 + tP1] + t[(1- t)P0 + tP2," wrote the website Metal Architecture not long after the home's completion in April of 2021.

"Mathematicians often speak of the beauty of a math equation, but when you see this formula put into practice in the roofline of a custom home in North York, Ontario, Canada, the beauty comes to life."

To say this home has curves in all the right places is an understatement; its curves are mathematically perfect.

Some parts of the space are intricate and impressive enough to look like they belong in a gallery.

Other parts, not so much.

With four-plus-two bedrooms and seven bathrooms, there's plenty of living space within this 7,500-square-foot residence.

A listing for the property says it represents "the quintessence of modern luxury living" with unrivalled quality and bespoke finishes.

"Situated on a beautiful tree-lined street in the heart of Lawrence Park, the 'Bezier Curve House' provides a glimpse into the future of design," reads the listing, boasting of the home's "one-of-a-kind articulation of modern and design."

The location would be fantastic for a family with great public and private schools nearby, as well as large green spaces including the Alex Muir Memorial Gardens and Sunnybrook Park... not that you'd need to go far for recreation.

Described as a "pioneering architectural tour de force" — and rightfully so — some parts of the home (chiefly the bedrooms) don't quite match the splendor of the house's exterior.

The basement is, well, a basement.

But unique furniture and design elements elevate the main living spaces into something far beyond the boxiness Kazmian had been looking to avoid.

Entertaining here would be a dream with ample dining space.

Not to mention all of the indoor-outdoor living areas.

And those signature curves can be found inside as well as out in some parts of the home.

Is it an affordable option for the average family? Not by a long shot. But damn is this ever a cool house for someone who likes math, wants a personal lap pool and enjoys impressing random drive-by strangers.

It's also got six parking spots. That alone could help offset a bit of the mortgage... maybe even more than a bit.