Toronto could soon lose its oldest building

The oldest building still standing in Toronto that has long served as an important and irreplaceable historical landmark has been experiencing some serious structural issues in recent weeks, prompting a local group to issue a call for help to preserve and restore it to its former glory.

The Scadding Cabin was constructed all the way back in 1794, and served as one of the very first structures erected by the British colonizers who were just settling in the area.

It was the residence of the eponymous John Scadding, who worked for Upper Canada Lieutenant Governor and founder of York (which later became Toronto), John Graves Simcoe.

While the cottage was originally built on Scadding's enormous personal property near Queen Street East and the Don River, it was later moved to plot in the west end of what is now Exhibition Place, a persisting reminder of pioneer life in the city and Canada at large.

Given that the quaint log structure is such an integral part of the city's history — and one of the few pieces of that history still standing today — the York Pioneer and Historical Society is urgently trying to address the dry rot that is slowly spreading through its pine timbers, as well as the carpenter ants that are likewise eating away at them.

"Significant restoration work must quickly be undertaken to prevent long-term damage. The cost won’t be small — preserving and protecting Scadding Cabin will cost thousands of dollars," the charitable organization writes in its new plea for donations.

"We can't do it alone — we need the financial support of people who value our history, people who want to preserve the past for the future... Please join us today to help preserve Toronto's oldest house."

Residents can travel back in time and see the cabin up close for themselves at one of the numerous demonstrations being held in the heritage home during the CNE.