Two apartment buildings with rooftop gardens in Toronto are being sold for $7.6 million

Everyone loves a good 2-for-1 deal and these two apartment buildings are about as close as you'll get to that in Toronto's real estate market.

995 Lansdowne Ave. and 997 Lansdowne Ave. are listed for $7,665,000, which is a major deal considering they were listed individually for $4,995,000 each last year (and $11,500,000 together).

And while the apartment buildings look totally different on the outside due to their different facades, they are actually identical inside.

Each multiplex has a total of nine units for a total of 18 units.

There are four two bedroom units and five one bedroom plus den units in the building.

Five of the units come with their own balconies or outdoor space, which is always a good selling point for potential tenants.

There's also coin-operated laundry in the basement and storage lockers for each unit.

They also have green rooftops, which with a little TLC into could become a rooftop garden (and another great selling feature for future tenants).

The "purpose-built" four-storey apartments were designed, engineered, and re-constructed in 2016 and 2017, which limits your need to fork out the cash any massive renos.

The listings also mention that the buildings have a decent income and capitalization rate – a four per cent cap rate on in-place income to be precise.

According to a brochure from Avis Young, the company previously listing the property, the 2022 revenue was $469,221 for both buildings, including the income from the laundry.

The net operating income was $354,309, and the current listing mentions a "further rental upside of approximately 20-25 per cent".

It's unclear how many of the units are tenanted right now, but according to the sales records, the last time the units were on the market was in 2018.

At that time, the one bedroom was leased at $1,800 a month and the two-bedroom was leased at $2,000.

Now, the market rate for a one bedroom in Toronto is $2,527 a month and two bedrooms is $3,301 a month, so if you managed to rent the units out at current market rates you'd be earning a pretty decent income on just the rent alone.

As far as income properties go, this one is pretty good, and by the looks of it, they've been trying to sell for a while so you might even be able to negotiate a lower selling price.

That said, this is still Toronto, so don't get too excited.