Posted 4 hours ago
90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

This $3 million Toronto home was built in the 1830s but now looks futuristic

Latest Videos

Here at blogTO we love a house with a good story and 90 Burndale Ave. has a pretty great one. 

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is also known as the Joseph Shepard House. 

It was built around 1835 by Joseph Shepard, who owned a grist mill and saw mill on the Don River's west branch. He also happened to be friends with William Lyon Mackenzie, former Mayor of Toronto and a leader of the Upper Canada Rebellion90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

The family room off the kitchen.

Fun fact: this Georgian-style house is actually one of the few remaining homes to have a direct link to the 1837 Upper Canada Rebellion. 90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

One of three bedrooms. 

According to Toronto Public Library, Shepard's sons and wife participated in the rebellion and historians believe that soldiers tried to burn down the house during the 1837 Upper Canada rebellion.

90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

Additionally, it was in this house that Shepard's wife Catherine sheltered  Mackenzie and Colonel Anthony Van Egmond after the skirmish at Montgomery's Tavern. 

90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

The foyer. 

90 Burndale Ave. received heritage status in 1994 and in 2018, the home was restored.     

90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

"It's such a crazy unique home. The current owners spent a couple million on restoring and renovating. It's truly amazing," said realtor Jamie Erlick.  

90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

The yard. 

From the outside, the cedar house keeps up the traditional appearances of the historic 1800s home.

90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

The fireplace is made from marble and reclaimed wood.

Inside, parts of the home were also renovated in line with the traditional look and feel of an 1800s home. 

90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

The kitchen features marble counters and heated porcelain floors. 

For example, in the kitchen, you'll find distressed wood cabinets and modern appliances that look antique. 

90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

The dining room with a fireplace. 

The wood rafters that still bear the scorch marks of soldiers trying to burn the house down have been preserved in the dining room. 

90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

All the original fireplaces are intact and the bedrooms are quaint and cozy. 

90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

The modern basement.

But then you get to the basement, and it's like stepping through a portal to another dimension. 

90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

The home theatre. 

The home looks completely futuristic, with LED lighting, a spaceship-esque home cinema, and an industrial wine fridge that looks straight out of an automechanic garage. 

90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

The wine fridge. 

The home also boasts state-of-the-art home automation technology and a heated driveway — both luxuries you wouldn't find in the rebellion days.

90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

Another bathroom with a clawfoot tub. 

And this jarring change from historic to modern might be why this home still hasn't sold after being on and off the market since 202190 Burndale Ave. Toronto

Original wood on the back wall was exposed, creating a makeshift spot for liquor storage.

It was originally listed for just under $4.5 million and stayed on the market for almost a year without selling.

90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

An outdoor kitchen. 

It was then rented out at a whopping $8,000 a month for the last few years, and now it's back on the market. 

90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

The patio. 

It came back on the market in April for $3,688,800 but it's since been relisted for $3,288,888.

90 Burndale Ave. Toronto

 The steps, front porch and plinth are made with Ottawa platinum stone.

But that still might be too high of an asking price, especially since it's been on the market for nearly a month without selling. 

Photos by

Soare Productions
