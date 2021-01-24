Toronto house built in 1835 is now on sale for $5 million

A Toronto home now for sale comes with a piece of Canada's history and modern features including a home movie theatre and heated driveway.

The historic home at 90 Burndale Avenue in North York is on the market for nearly $5 million.

Also known as The Joseph Shepard House, the Georgian style home is one of the city's few surviving buildings with a direct link to the 1837 Upper Canada Rebellion, according to a Heritage Toronto plaque outside the home.

Built around 1835 on the treaty lands and territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, the home owners Joseph Shepard and his wife Catherine Fisher supported political reform in Upper Canada and believed power should be taken away from an elite group of men known as the Family Compact.

Shepard was a friend to William Lyon Mackenzie and, though he died before December 1837, his sons and wife participated in the rebellion, according to Toronto Public Library.

The roof rafters showed scorched marks suggesting soldiers tried to burn the home during the uprising.

The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It was built from cedar siding and the steps, front porch and plinth are made with Ottawa platinum stone, according to the Sotheby's listing.

The home was restored in 2018 taking care to keep the historic character but there are plenty of things here that would look out of place in the 1800s.

There are new appliances and light fixtures but with an "old world feeling," according to a video on the property.

Downstairs there is a pool room, kitchen and a home office and a wine cellar.

There is also a small home movie theatre with surround sound.

A backyard kitchen has a barbecue, oven, frig, and coffee maker with a spacious patio overlooking the garden.

Another modern luxury not seen in 1835 — the driveway is heated, so no shovelling in the winter.