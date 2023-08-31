Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

This $9 million home in Toronto looks like a movie set

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

While normally we'd say it's unrealistic for a home to look like it's off a movie set, 521 Spadina Rd. might be the exception.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home looks like it could be home to a Miranda Priestly-esque character with how perfectly executed and curated it is.

Right from the main gates, the home is something that makes you want to stop and appreciate every detail.  

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

In addition to the two-car garage, the heated European-inspired courtyard can fit eight cars.

"It's such a beautiful property. It's pretty rare to see this kind of home in Toronto. It feels very European, hidden behind the gates," realtor Janice Fox told blogTO. 

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

Parisian gardens, ornate gates, sculptures, and statues add an artistic touch to the home. 

"The whole property is extremely private as it is fenced but also green hedges and cedars all around, so the foliage really provides a natural green lush wall."

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

The foyer. 

Something that is very needed considering it's on a main through road with lots of traffic. 

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

Located in Forest Hill, the home offers convenient access to the best dining, entertainment, and shopping options the area has to offer. 

But once inside, you'd never know you're right on Spadina. Instead, it feels like you're transported to a Parisian-inspired home.  

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

The living room with herringbone Belgian oak hardwood flooring and pocket doors that can be left open or closed.

"The level and quality of finish is extraordinary," said Fox. 

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

The home was planned specifically to accomodate the art. 

"The sellers did this home as a labour of love and not with a view to ever selling, so the attention to detail is impressive."

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

The bold and sophisticated dining room with custom plaster ceiling designs and hidden wall cabinets.

From the bright and airy principal rooms to herringbone wood flooring, there's a perfect mix of traditional and modern design that make the spaces feel cozy, yet elevated.

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

The family room with a cozy fireplace. 

"All of the panelling you see in the photos was imported from Italy, as are the shelving systems," noted Fox.

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

The second floor landing. 

"They had custom plaster work done on the ceilings. As you can see, they have a fabulous modern art collection so wall space was carefully planned."

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

Both functional and visually stunning, the top-of-the-line Scavolini chef's kitchen is a seamless blend of clean lines, sleek surfaces, and integrated appliances.

The kitchen is chef-worthy, with Gaggenau appliances and sleek cabinetry. 

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

A guest bedroom. 

The bedrooms are also stunning. 

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

A view into the primary bedroom's walk-in closets and ensuite bathroom. 

The primary bedroom features floor-to-ceiling Molteni closets with custom Italian cabinetry and a spa-like ensuite.

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

There's also a fireplace, plus floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the private terrace.

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

A lounging area off the kitchen that walks out to the backyard. 

The home also comes with tons of resort-like amenities, including a home gym/yoga room, smart home integration, heated floors, a home entertainment system, and more. 

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

The library with an antique black and crystal chandelier and plaster ceiling moldings.

But the backyard is truly where this home comes into its European vibes. The owners just finished doing the backyard this year, paving it with Indiana limestone.

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

The backyard has a surround sound speaker system for outdoor entertainment.

There's a pool with a separate pool house and self-contained outdoor 3-piece bathroom with a rain shower, all clad in Italian stone.

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

A covered relaxing area. 

Additionally, there's a fully-equipped entertainment area with an automated pergola. 

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

Outdoor dining at its finest. 

"The imported Italian pergola in the yard is automated and the roof is louvred so you can adjust the way the sun enters," explained Fox, who added that 45 feet of automated awnings allows for weather-proofing during dinner parties or outdoor hangouts.

521 Spadina Rd. Toronto

An aerial shot of the backyard. 

The home is listed for $8,999,000.

Photos by

Lifestyle Production Group
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $9 million home in Toronto looks like a movie set

This is what a $20 million lakefront mansion in Toronto looks like

Gap between real estate prices in the cheapest and most costly Ontario cities hits $1.6 million

Toronto's famous Park Snacks is for sale for $3 million

This might be the cheapest detached house in Toronto right now

Someone in Toronto is renting out half of their bedroom to share for over $1,000

A Toronto house with a unique feature just hit the market for almost $4M

Toronto just got a new home that's the first of its kind