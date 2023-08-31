This $9 million home in Toronto looks like a movie set

While normally we'd say it's unrealistic for a home to look like it's off a movie set, 521 Spadina Rd. might be the exception.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home looks like it could be home to a Miranda Priestly-esque character with how perfectly executed and curated it is.

Right from the main gates, the home is something that makes you want to stop and appreciate every detail.

"It's such a beautiful property. It's pretty rare to see this kind of home in Toronto. It feels very European, hidden behind the gates," realtor Janice Fox told blogTO.

"The whole property is extremely private as it is fenced but also green hedges and cedars all around, so the foliage really provides a natural green lush wall."

Something that is very needed considering it's on a main through road with lots of traffic.

But once inside, you'd never know you're right on Spadina. Instead, it feels like you're transported to a Parisian-inspired home.

"The level and quality of finish is extraordinary," said Fox.

"The sellers did this home as a labour of love and not with a view to ever selling, so the attention to detail is impressive."

From the bright and airy principal rooms to herringbone wood flooring, there's a perfect mix of traditional and modern design that make the spaces feel cozy, yet elevated.

"All of the panelling you see in the photos was imported from Italy, as are the shelving systems," noted Fox.

"They had custom plaster work done on the ceilings. As you can see, they have a fabulous modern art collection so wall space was carefully planned."

The kitchen is chef-worthy, with Gaggenau appliances and sleek cabinetry.

The bedrooms are also stunning.

The primary bedroom features floor-to-ceiling Molteni closets with custom Italian cabinetry and a spa-like ensuite.

There's also a fireplace, plus floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the private terrace.

The home also comes with tons of resort-like amenities, including a home gym/yoga room, smart home integration, heated floors, a home entertainment system, and more.

But the backyard is truly where this home comes into its European vibes. The owners just finished doing the backyard this year, paving it with Indiana limestone.

There's a pool with a separate pool house and self-contained outdoor 3-piece bathroom with a rain shower, all clad in Italian stone.

Additionally, there's a fully-equipped entertainment area with an automated pergola.

"The imported Italian pergola in the yard is automated and the roof is louvred so you can adjust the way the sun enters," explained Fox, who added that 45 feet of automated awnings allows for weather-proofing during dinner parties or outdoor hangouts.

The home is listed for $8,999,000.