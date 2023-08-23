This $13.5 million Toronto house has an indoor waterfall

Right at the end of a private cul-de-sac in the neighbourhood of Hoggs Hollow is this ultra-modern masterpiece of a home.

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has a jaw-dropping open concept main floor that looks almost art gallery-esque, with its high ceilings and large windows.

It also boasts luxurious features throughout, like completely automated home systems, radiant floor heating, heated patios and driveway, and an underground garage that fits six cars – perfect for any gearhead.

But sometimes with luxury homes listings it's hard to tell if it's the lobby of one of the big four accounting firms, or a place where real life humans live.

That's kind of the first impression 35 Green Valley Rd. gives off when you walk into the foyer.

Right in the main entrance, you'll notice there's a floor-to-ceiling indoor marble waterfall feature. Don't get us wrong, it's stunning, but it almost seems out of place in a residential property.

Realtor Patricia Sun tells blogTO that the waterfall was purposefully built to create a "zen atmosphere," which feels like it would only make sense if your happy place is the EY Tower lobby.

But while the foyer might be reminiscent of a corporate office lobby, rest assured the rest of the house is more homey.

Well, as homey as a modern home can be.

The home has plenty of natural light, clean lines, and warm wood accents throughout.

The open concept layout makes the home perfect for both a family and entertaining with the kitchen, living, and dining spaces all being integrated.

The bedrooms are upstairs and offer some spectacular views, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

"The stunning property is adjacent to the Rosedale Golf and Country Club," explains Sun.

"In fact, three of the four bedroom suites overlook the rolling greens of the 3rd hole."

There's more living space in the basement with a gym, rec room, and a wet bar area.

As for the backyard, Sun describes it as something out of a fairytale.

"Birds chirping in the trees are only enhanced with the sounds of the Don River trickling behind the property," she told blogTO.

There's a concrete salt water pool, a sports court, and even a putting green, so you won't even need the golf club next door.

The home is currently listed for $13,500,000.