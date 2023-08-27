Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
338 Harvie Ave. Toronto

This might be the cheapest detached house in Toronto right now

Housing prices continue to climb across the country, and the only affordable, if you can even say that, homes in all of Ontario are in Niagara Falls or way up north like in Sault Ste. Marie. 

And yet, for just $599,000 there's a detached home in Toronto up for grabs. 

338 Harvie Ave. is a small bungalow in Corso Italia that could be the best price you'll get on a house in the GTA by a long shot. 338 Harvie Ave. Toronto

The main floor living room. 

Average prices for a detached home in the GTA are currently sitting around $1.2 million, so this place is half the price. 

338 Harvie Ave. Toronto

The front entrance. 

But it's also like half the size of the average house.

338 Harvie Ave. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

The bungalow only has one bedroom on the main floor and is no more than 1,000-square feet. 

338 Harvie Ave. Toronto

The kitchen in the basement. 

However, that doesn't mean this place doesn't have potential and couldn't be great for a first time home buyer. 

338 Harvie Ave. Toronto

There isn't a lot of outdoor space. 

The home is sitting on a small but decent sized lot – 24 by 36 feet – so there's no room to add on to the house but you could definitely put on a second storey. 

338 Harvie Ave. Toronto

The basement unit. 

Also, the basement is fully finished and is an entirely separate suite, that you could rent out. Yay passive income for mortgage payments!

338 Harvie Ave. Toronto

The main floor bathroom. 

The home has also been decently well maintained. 338 Harvie Ave. Toronto

The main floor kitchen. 

The boiler and sump pump are only three years old, the back roof was re-shingled in 2021 and the rear wall was waterproofed in 2020, according to the listing. 338 Harvie Ave. Toronto

Another view of the living room. 

And if we're being honest the home does need some work, such as upgrading the kitchen and removing the drop ceiling in the living room, but it's nothing insurmountable. 338 Harvie Ave. Toronto

The basement bathroom. 

Also, if we're being realistic, this house will likely go for more than the asking price but probably not too much more. 

338 Harvie Ave. Toronto

The owner converted the parking pad to a front yard. 

In short, if you're still dreaming of property ownership this might be the best option out there if you don't want to move to Thunder Bay.  

Photos by

Winsold
