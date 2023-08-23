Real Estate
23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

This adorable gardener's cottage in Toronto is going for just under $1 million

Just two blocks south of Taylor Creek is this adorable piece of history. 

Built in 1897, 23 Midburn Ave. was once the gardener's cottage for the Walter Massey estate. 

If that name sounds familiar, it should. Walter Massey was the son of Hart Massey, Canada's first major industrialist who manufactured farm equipment such as Massey Ferguson Tractors, but also who created Massey Hall.

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

The front porch is perfect for a glass of lemonade on a hot day after you come in from watching cricket in the park.

Walter is also known for creating Dentonia Park, which he named after his wife Susan's maiden name. 

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

The foyer.

Dentonia Park was orignially farm land and — fun fact — was the first farm to produce pasteurized milk in Canada. 

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

In a letter, the owners also explain that the estate used to have more land attached. 23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

The office. 

But, in 1933, Susan Massey donated 40 acres of Dentonia farmland to start Crescent School for boys. 

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

The original wood details can be seen throughout. 

"In 1969 when developers bought it and built what is present day Crescent Town, they moved this gardener's cottage from where the tennis courts are to its current spot," they write. 23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

A small bedroom or office on the second floor. 

The cottage is a quaint three-bedroom, one-bathroom home filled with original details. 

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

All the windows are original to the home and in surprisingly great shape. 

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

The foyer. 

"The stained glass window to your left as you walk in was the original window of the house," the owner writes in the letter to future stewards of 23 Midburn Ave. 

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

The stained glass window. 

"It was sold years ago by a zealous antique dealer who years later, full of regret, rediscovered it in a store for doors and windows and bought it back at a much higher price."

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

The living room with built-in bookcases. 

Speaking of antique dealers, the current owners were also antique dealers and have been in this house for the last 50 years. 

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

Another view of the living room. 

According to realtor Nicola St. John, all of the things in the house are being sold with it, which is kind of amazing.

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

The dining room leads into the kitchen. 

"The house is like an antique market and every detail around every corner has a story and a place in history," said St. John.

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

Two of only three closets in the house. 

Although, there are some things that maybe should have been left in history. 

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

The kitchen overlooks the backyard. 

The kitchen, in particular, needs some major updates to bring it into this century. 

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

The three-piece bathroom. 

The bathroom also probably needs some renovations. 

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

The original doors and windows. 

But if you're a lover of charm and character, this house has it in spades. 

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

As for outdoor space, this gardener's cottage is obviously spoiled with a 39 by 170 foot lot and an abundance of greenery, including trees and perennials.

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

A beautiful flagstone path meanders through the backyard.

"The back garden is a perfect place to wander and listen to bees in wildflowers," writes the owner, adding that: "The back porch is a perfect spot for reading." 

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

There's also a 12-foot fence, which was put up by the city to stop baseballs from flying into the garden. 

23 Midburn Ave. Toronto

The back of the house. 

This piece of Toronto history is currently listed for $999,000.

Lead photo by

Wyant Nguyen
