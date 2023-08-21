Huge condo development with 71-storey tower to transform block of Mississauga

A complex with what would be one of the tallest buildings in the Greater Toronto Area promises to add even more height to what is already an impressive transformation of Mississauga's skyline.

Emblem Developments has applied with the City of Mississauga to build a two-tower mixed-use complex at 180 Burnhamthorpe Road West, west of Hurontario Street, that would add another peak to the soaring skyline set to emerge from the Mississauga City Centre area in the coming years.

Initially proposed at heights of 65 and 45 storeys in July 2021, a revised design from architects Arcadis/IBI Group has since emerged, featuring increased heights of 71 and 46 storeys.

The proposal was revised to its current form back in spring 2022, dropping the sweeping curves of the earlier plan for a simplified stacked box aesthetic.

However, thanks to a screw-up by the City of Mississauga in properly filing the plan under the correct address, the update flew under the radar for over a year before it was noticed and brought to wider attention by real estate and development site UrbanToronto.

The taller tower is proposed to reach a height of 230.15 metres. If completed today, this would easily dwarf the current Absolute World south tower's height of almost 176 metres to become Mississauga's tallest building. It would also rank as the 14th-tallest building in Canada.

The building ever being crowned with this title is unlikely, however, as two even taller towers are already under construction elsewhere in the city with the Exchange District Condos and M3 at M City projects.

A total of 1,185 condominium units are proposed for the entire complex, joined by office and retail space within the shared base building. The taller tower is planned to contain 717 units, with 439 units in the 46-storey building, connected by a podium housing another 29 units.

Such height would be mirrored below grade with an astonishing cavern of a parking garage that would stretch nine levels below the street.

A total of 954 vehicle and 1,087 bicycle parking spaces are proposed within these catacombs for residents, visitors, and the office and retail components.

It should also double as a pretty effective nuclear doomsday bunker in a pinch with such excessive depth.