16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

This $12.5 million farm outside Toronto has an 1850s settlers cabin and its own pond

This Caledon farm may be named Apple Ridge Farm, but it's not to be confused with the other Apple Ridge Farms you might come across. 

Unlike the one in Brockville, ON. which offers doggy daycare, or Apple Ridge Farm in Virginia, which has a summer camp, adventure rope course and wedding venue, this Apple Ridge Farm is a private estate.16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

The pond with a fishing pier. 

It has a whopping 138 acres of land, which is actually divided into four separate parcels of land.  

There's a mix of open meadows, mature woodlands, rivers, and rolling paddocks. 

16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

The main house. 

You'll also find a 7,600-square-foot stone and wood home on the massive property, which is the main house.  

16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

The foyer of the main house. 

The main house is nothing spectacular.

16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

An office with a fireplace. 

In fact, it's pretty standard as far as homes go, with four bedroom and five bathrooms.  

16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

The living room. 

The principal rooms are bright and offer wonderful views of the surrounding property. 

16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

The kitchen with an AGA stove. 

The interior design style is a bit dated, but it looks like everything is in decent condition and has been well-maintained. 

16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

The dining room. 

But the main house isn't the only place to stay. 

16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

The settlers cabin. 

Also on the property is a guest house, plus an 1850's settlers cabin, which has one bedroom and could be turned into a pretty cool Airbnb. 

16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

A view of the land. 

As for outdoor space, there's more than enough with 138 acres. 

16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

The pool. 

The farm boasts apple and pear orchards, as well as a pool, tennis court, and a fully stocked pond, if you fancy fishing. 

16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

The orchard. 

Additionally, there's plenty of outbuildings for all the activities you might want to try throughout the year.

16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

One of the outbuildings. 

For example, there's a heated workshop if you want to get into woodworking. There's also a sugar shack for when you start making maple syrup and a chicken coop (because what farm doesn't have one?).

16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

The barn. 

And, of course, there's a barn with four box stalls and a feed room for the horses or other barn animals you might want to care for. 

16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

Another outbuilding. 

And if you did want be like the other Apple Ridge Farms, there's still plenty of room to start a doggy daycare or summer camp too. 

16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

Some wildlife on the property. 

16761 Mountainview Rd. is listed for $12,500,000, which is definitely high in terms of asking price.

16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

Hiking trails on the property. 

The cost per acre in Ontario is just over $23,000 per acre, which would mean this property should be priced at just over $3 million. 

16761 Mountainview Rd. Caledon

An aerial view of 16761 Mountainview Rd. 

But then again demand for farmland is up, too, so who knows what's an appropriate price for a farm with it's very own fishing pond?

