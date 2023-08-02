This $12.5 million farm outside Toronto has an 1850s settlers cabin and its own pond

This Caledon farm may be named Apple Ridge Farm, but it's not to be confused with the other Apple Ridge Farms you might come across.

Unlike the one in Brockville, ON. which offers doggy daycare, or Apple Ridge Farm in Virginia, which has a summer camp, adventure rope course and wedding venue, this Apple Ridge Farm is a private estate.

It has a whopping 138 acres of land, which is actually divided into four separate parcels of land.

There's a mix of open meadows, mature woodlands, rivers, and rolling paddocks.

You'll also find a 7,600-square-foot stone and wood home on the massive property, which is the main house.

The main house is nothing spectacular.

In fact, it's pretty standard as far as homes go, with four bedroom and five bathrooms.

The principal rooms are bright and offer wonderful views of the surrounding property.

The interior design style is a bit dated, but it looks like everything is in decent condition and has been well-maintained.

But the main house isn't the only place to stay.

Also on the property is a guest house, plus an 1850's settlers cabin, which has one bedroom and could be turned into a pretty cool Airbnb.

As for outdoor space, there's more than enough with 138 acres.

The farm boasts apple and pear orchards, as well as a pool, tennis court, and a fully stocked pond, if you fancy fishing.

Additionally, there's plenty of outbuildings for all the activities you might want to try throughout the year.

For example, there's a heated workshop if you want to get into woodworking. There's also a sugar shack for when you start making maple syrup and a chicken coop (because what farm doesn't have one?).

And, of course, there's a barn with four box stalls and a feed room for the horses or other barn animals you might want to care for.

And if you did want be like the other Apple Ridge Farms, there's still plenty of room to start a doggy daycare or summer camp too.

16761 Mountainview Rd. is listed for $12,500,000, which is definitely high in terms of asking price.

The cost per acre in Ontario is just over $23,000 per acre, which would mean this property should be priced at just over $3 million.

But then again demand for farmland is up, too, so who knows what's an appropriate price for a farm with it's very own fishing pond?