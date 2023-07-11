Someone is renting a sketchy shack in Toronto for $1200 a month

Renting out space in Toronto — whether to live or run a business — will cost you a pretty penny these days. However, if you're willing to skip basic frills like natural light and a sense of pride, there's a sketchy garage for rent that might have your name on it.

A Facebook Marketplace listing is offering up a garage that looks more like a Unabomber cabin for the price of $1,200 per month.

Described as an unfurnished studio measuring 800 square metres (but definitely meaning square feet based on the photos) in a neighbourhood near Broadview Station, the owner makes it clear that the unit is not for living in.

Which is a relief, I guess. But, at $1,200 monthly, what are you expected to use it for if not a budget apartment?

Instead, it is advertised as "good for small office, storage, car/motorcycle parking, small workshop and so on."

The owner is asking for the tenant to sign a six-month lease with a three-month deposit — essentially asking for half the money up-front.

There is no mention of heating or air conditioning, though the listing states that the garage/shed/shack/rental abomination is warm in the winter without specifying how or why.

If that guarantee isn't enough for you, the owner is sweetening the deal with included hydro, though it stipulates that your electricity privileges "depends on uses."

Running water may or may not be included, as any mention of plumbing is entirely absent from the listing. So anyone looking to turn this space into a makeshift office with low overhead costs will have to factor in the added price of a water cooler and regular coffees to make use of local establishments' washrooms.

blogTO reached out to the person behind the listing via email, however, there has been no response as of writing.