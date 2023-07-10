Ontario family facing eviction for letting kids cool off using inflatable wading pools

An Oshawa family is facing eviction after letting their kids use wading pools on the grounds of a rental property, and people are calling out the landlord for perceived pettiness over the move to enforce its ban on the inflatable pools in the dead of summer.

"I just received this N5 for having my baby in a small empty pool that I use as a playpen as it's lighter to bring in and out while carrying a baby," reads a Facebook post referencing the N5 form used by landlords to serve "Notice to End your Tenancy for Interfering with Others, Damage or Overcrowding."

The post continues, "After a few of us called the cops for taking pictures of my 4yr and 9yr old daughter and their 7yr old son in bathing suits in kiddy pools. They sent a letter a few weeks ago that pools weren't allowed but we have had pools for 6+ years. How is this ok?"

The property in question, known as Carriage Hill, is a five-building complex just north of Oshawa’s downtown. If its Google reviews are to be believed, the apartment buildings’ management is not well-loved by residents

This N5 form offers the landlord's case for the eviction, alleging that "On July 7, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Durham Police attended Carriage Hill to investigate photos that were taken o residents using wading pools on the property after receiving a notice that pools; of any kind, are not permitted on the property."

"Ten minutes after they left, Victoria [redacted] went and grabbed a wading pool. This was done in sight of all the residents and was done in spite of the office explaining to her (and the group with her) that the landlord’s private property has rules and regulations that must be adhered to."

"Victoria repeatedly interferes with the landlord’s enforcement of the property’s rules, regulations, and safety protocols," alleges the landlord.

Social media users have spoken out against the landlord, Realstar Management Partnership, calling this a poorly-disguised attempt to evict "for any possible reason."

This is obviously just an attempt to evict the tenant for any possible reason, no matter how ridiculous.



Unfortunately for us renters, it often works.



Going through same thing in our apt bldg atm as they suddenly banned portable a/cs.



Many agree in their assessment that this is less about enforcing the rules and more about finding any way to evict long-term tenants.

Regardless of the rules being broken here, the decision to evict an entire family is being characterized as a villain move.

blogTO reached out to Realstar Management Partnership via email for the landlord's comments on the eviction proceedings, however, all that was provided was a boilerplate statement.

"In order to maintain compliance with privacy legislation, we are unable to speak about the circumstances of this resident or their tenancy at this property," states a Realstar representative.

The statement goes on to say that "residents who repeatedly do not follow the rules and regulations specified in our standard tenancy agreement and interfere with the reasonable enjoyment of the property are issued appropriate warnings (using N5 Forms) in accordance with the Ontario Residential Tenancy Act."