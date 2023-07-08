This $13 million Toronto mansion has a library that looks like it's out of a Disney movie

Eight years ago, 8 Swansdown Dr. was just a patch of grass. But now, as realtor Kathie Wood writes in the listing, it's "a truly unique and unparalleled masterpiece."

"The selection of this property, initially an empty lot, was deliberately made to embrace a serene setting," she adds.

The four-bedroom, 10-bathroom home is surrounded by lush greenery and offers plenty of privacy.

You enter the property via a grand circular driveway, which is fit for at least nine cars.

There's even a trickling fountain in the middle like you're in some kind of fairytale dream world.

And the fairytale doesn't end there. When you walk in the double oak doors, you're instantly transported into a storybook-like home.

The two-storey foyer features a mural and one of the most ornate home elevators ever and really sets the tone for the rest of the home.

The elevator is actually "a wrought iron Parisian-inspired elevator," according to the listing.

The principal rooms have a traditional design to them with wood-burning fireplaces, coffered ceilings, leaded glass windows, and rich wood floors.

The kitchen is classic and beautiful with a butler's pantry and breakfast room.

Possibly the most joyful room in the house is the "garden room."

"The garden room/solarium is a unique space where floral arrangements and plants can thrive and flourish," notes Wood.

Because when you're a fairytale princess, you obviously need a room dedicated to floral arrangements!

And if that wasn't enough, there's also an art studio on the main floor equiped with a sink and water access.

But the true indicator this home comes straight from a Beauty and the Beast-like fairytale is the library, which according to Wood was actually inspired by the University of Toronto's University College library.

The library is octagonal in shape with masterful craftsmanship and millwork. The wooden ceiling medallion, the ornate carved built-in bookcases, and the leaded glass windows create a magnificient space.

And the best part is there's a hidden back staircase that goes right to the office below.

The second floor is for the bedrooms and it's made for royalty – in that there's actually a his and her primary suite, because sharing a bed with your partner is for commoners.

In "her" primary suite, there's a six-piece ensuite including a "bathtub-style pool" and a massive dressing room that looks like something you'd see in an Architectural Digest home tour.

"His" primary suite is equally over the top with views of the back garden, a five-piece ensuite, and a large dressing room with laundry facilities.

You'll also find two other bedrooms and a pet spa on on the second floor.

The basement offers an exercise room, a yoga/meditation room, sauna, recreation room, study, sitting room, office, powder room, soundproof drum room, and an additional guest bedroom with a three-piece ensuite.

And then there's the outside.

Wood notes that owners invested more than $1 million in landscaping.

The backyard is beautiful with secret gardens, two large covered outdoor pavilions, a fire pit, and a great big swimming pool.

However, as much of a dream-like fairytale this home is, being able to afford it is also a fairytale for most people.

The home is currently listed for $12,999,000.