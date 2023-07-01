Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
311 Beechgrove Drive Toronto

This $900K Toronto home is a perfect 70s time capsule

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

According to realtor Ara Mamourian, this Scarborough property could go several ways once it's sold.

One way: demolish the existing house and build a giant one instead, which would be somewhat typical for this neighbourhood.  

Another would be to renovate this epic time capsule of a house and turn it into something even cooler. 

A third option, that the listing mentions, is to build townhomes in its place.

311 Beechgrove Drive Toronto

The dining room. 

Townhouse are definitely needed in a city that has a housing shortage, but at the same time, it would be a such shame to lose this unique home. 

311 Beechgrove Drive Toronto

The main bathroom. 

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a strong 1970s vibe if we've ever seen one. 

311 Beechgrove Drive Toronto

The kitchen. 

From the wood-paneled ceilings, to the retro kitchen and bathrooms, to the stone fireplace in the basement, 311 Beechgrove Drive is really something special.

311 Beechgrove Drive Toronto

One of the bedrooms with a walk-out to the balcony. 

Seriously, there's wood panelling on the ceiling in almost every room and occassionally also on the walls. Do you know how expensive that would be to do today? 

311 Beechgrove Drive Toronto

The office in the basement. 

"311 Beechgrove was owned by a lovely couple since the early 80s, and they raised their family there. The matriarch is in her 90s now and moved into a home closer to her kids," Mamourian explained.  

"[It's] such a great home that's been loved for decades. It may look a little less glam than what people are used to, but it's been so well-maintained that, with a little cosmetic work, it is totally liveable." 311 Beechgrove Drive Toronto

The living room. 

The spaces inside the house are big, bright, and airy. 

311 Beechgrove Drive Toronto

A sunroom off the primary bedroom. 

There's also plenty of charm and character. 

311 Beechgrove Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Turning this home into a dream mid-century dwelling would be easy, especially since the bones are in such good condition.

311 Beechgrove Drive Toronto

The rec room in the basement. 

The listing also notes there have been recent upgrades to the HVAC system as well as the roofing. 

311 Beechgrove Drive Toronto

The breakfast room with a built-in bookcase. 

But even more special than the interior is the price, plus the land this retro gem is sitting on.

311 Beechgrove Drive Toronto

The front of the house. 

311 Beechgrove Drive is listed for only $899,000 and has nearly half an acre of land. 

311 Beechgrove Drive Toronto

The ravine at the back of the property. 

The property is a whopping 50 feet by 236 feet and located right on the edge of a ravine, so no backyard neighbours!

311 Beechgrove Drive Toronto

An aerial view of the neighbourhood. 

Additionally, the listing mentions that the lot next door is also for sale, which would double the property size if you purchased it. 

"The neighbouring property is more turn-key with a recent renovation, so demolishing it would be shame. It offers a basement suite that's currently rented for a great price and a large main floor owner's suite with two bedrooms," said Mamourian.

311 Beechgrove Drive Toronto

The back of the home with a walk-out basement. 

The home next door is not "officially" on the market but Mamourian told blogTO that "the owner would consider a sale for the right price."

311 Beechgrove Drive Toronto

The backyard. 

So, depending on what your budget is or your plans are, this place could be the perfect canvas for your next big home reno project.

Lead photo by

iGuide
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $900K Toronto home is a perfect 70s time capsule

Here's how much landlords in Ontario can hike rent prices by in 2024

Hundreds of tenants in Toronto community stop paying rent during strike against landlord

Toronto apartment building could be torn down for 69-storey condo tower

This 11-ft wide Toronto house that looks abandoned is going for almost $1 million

Enormous condo tower proposed to replace Toronto car wash

This $4 million Toronto home has more fireplaces than bedrooms

Toronto Dollarama location could soon be torn down and redeveloped