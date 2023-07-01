This $900K Toronto home is a perfect 70s time capsule

According to realtor Ara Mamourian, this Scarborough property could go several ways once it's sold.

One way: demolish the existing house and build a giant one instead, which would be somewhat typical for this neighbourhood.

Another would be to renovate this epic time capsule of a house and turn it into something even cooler.

A third option, that the listing mentions, is to build townhomes in its place.

Townhouse are definitely needed in a city that has a housing shortage, but at the same time, it would be a such shame to lose this unique home.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a strong 1970s vibe if we've ever seen one.

From the wood-paneled ceilings, to the retro kitchen and bathrooms, to the stone fireplace in the basement, 311 Beechgrove Drive is really something special.

Seriously, there's wood panelling on the ceiling in almost every room and occassionally also on the walls. Do you know how expensive that would be to do today?

"311 Beechgrove was owned by a lovely couple since the early 80s, and they raised their family there. The matriarch is in her 90s now and moved into a home closer to her kids," Mamourian explained.

"[It's] such a great home that's been loved for decades. It may look a little less glam than what people are used to, but it's been so well-maintained that, with a little cosmetic work, it is totally liveable."

The spaces inside the house are big, bright, and airy.

There's also plenty of charm and character.

Turning this home into a dream mid-century dwelling would be easy, especially since the bones are in such good condition.

The listing also notes there have been recent upgrades to the HVAC system as well as the roofing.

But even more special than the interior is the price, plus the land this retro gem is sitting on.

311 Beechgrove Drive is listed for only $899,000 and has nearly half an acre of land.

The property is a whopping 50 feet by 236 feet and located right on the edge of a ravine, so no backyard neighbours!

Additionally, the listing mentions that the lot next door is also for sale, which would double the property size if you purchased it.

"The neighbouring property is more turn-key with a recent renovation, so demolishing it would be shame. It offers a basement suite that's currently rented for a great price and a large main floor owner's suite with two bedrooms," said Mamourian.

The home next door is not "officially" on the market but Mamourian told blogTO that "the owner would consider a sale for the right price."

So, depending on what your budget is or your plans are, this place could be the perfect canvas for your next big home reno project.