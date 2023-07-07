This $875K Toronto house has a trap door in the middle of the living room

While the Toronto real estate market might be cooling down, it still isn't affordable by any stretch.

Housing prices went up yet again in June and the housing supply is lower than a snake's belly.

So anyone looking for a home that's still comparatively reasonable is going to need to be willing to accept some quirks (and put in a little elbow grease).

2335 1/2 Gerrard St. E is listed for $875,000 (which, for unknown reasons, is $76,000 more than when it first went on the market) and is "the perfect challenge for the brave and handy!"

The listing also says things like: "Get ready for a wild ride at Toronto's ultimate DIY challenge."

And: "So, roll up your sleeves, grab your tools, and get ready to embark on an adventure filled with laughs, unexpected twists, and the satisfaction of transforming a house into something truly remarkable."

Which roughly translates to: this place is in desperate need of a massive renovation and there will be surprises that will definitely cost more than you budgeted for.

From the trap door in the middle of the living room to the unfinished kitchen to the 2 x 4 stair banister, it's unclear if the home is a wild ride or a death trap.

But even if it is a death trap, it is still listed for well below the average house price in Toronto and some of the renovations seem to have been started, which could be an advantage.

For example, you might not have to redo plumbing or change out knob-and-tube wiring.

The home was once a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house but now the home (at least according to the floor plan) has only one bedroom.

But if you look past the hole in the floor, the dated bathroom, the lack of bedroom walls, and the barely-there kitchen – the house could be something lucrative.

There's original hardwood floors, high ceilings, and lots of natural light.

The property is 100-feet deep so there's room to add on to the house.

And if you look at the recently sold comparables, this house could be worth anywhere between $1 million to $1.5 million.

But you'll still need to put in around $500k of sweat equity and actual equity first.