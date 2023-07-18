This sad Toronto bungalow is going for almost $3 million

Something about seeing a listing of neglected house gives us the same feeling as seeing someone's grandparent alone in a retirment home.

In a way, it's sad that it used to be so full of life, but now it's just waiting to be bulldozed and turned into a new build house. Or at least that's the vibe 230 Lord Seaton Rd. gives off.

And that's fine — it's the way of life and the nature of development.

What isn't fine is that this four-bedroom two-bathroom bungalow – which has essentially been put out to pasture – is listed for an obscene $2,818,000.

"The land value in this neighbourhood starts at $2.8 [million]. The property comes with an approved architectural plan for 5,800-square-feet for a new build," ABRE Group administrator Kelly Gouveia said as a way of explanation for the pricetag.

And sure, it is located in the St. Andrew-Windfields area, where detached homes were going for an average of $3.6 million in June 2023.

And sure, it's sitting on a well-sized 8,600-square-foot lot.

But this is the fifth time the home has been put on the market, with listing prices ranging from as low as $2,490,000 to as high as $2,890,000, without success.

Which may indicate that they're asking too much for this house, considering once it's purchased, it would need to be demolished and re-built.

And in case you weren't aware, building a new house is expensive.

According to Altus Group, it costs between $205 to $280 per square foot for a single-family home with an unfinished basement.

Some quick math: If you built the architecturally planned-out version that comes with the house, it would cost anywhere between $1.2 and $1.6 million.

So in order to even live on this property, it's going to cost you anywhere between $4 million and $4.4 million.

Although if we're being honest, it's going to be way more than that because that price doesn't factor in any of the other costs that come with building a house or having a finished basement.

So with all that in mind, depending on how long you stay in the new house, you might not even see a return on your investment.

And isn't that the biggest attraction to buying property — or did we miss something?