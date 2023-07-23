Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

This $15 million estate just outside of Toronto looks like a YouTuber house

If you're as obsessed with home interiors as we are, you probably watch  a lot of house tours on the internet and have probably seen a YouTuber's home tour or two

This home in Aurora really has that YouTuber house vibe.

Listed for $14,988,000, 23 Hunter Glen Road is a 14,000-square-foot modern mansion that sits on a two-acre estate. 

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

An aerial shot of 23 Hunters Glen Rd. 

The exterior of the house is made from fibre cement, so it has that sleek modern mansion aesthetic that you'll often see in places like L.A.

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

The front of the house with the garage. 

The home also has the requisite five-car heated garage to store all the luxury cars YouTubers seem to have. 

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

The main entrance. 

Inside, though, is where the home's YouTuber vibes really come to life. 

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

Custom lighting featured throughout the house. 

Right when you enter the home, the amount of LED lighting is unreal and looks vaguely like something out of Tron.

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

One of the bedrooms. 

The house boasts five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an indoor basketball court, theatre room, sauna, indoor pool, elevator, and so much more. 

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

The main floor. 

The layout of the home is a bit strange, as the main floor has some of the bedrooms and a living room (which is more like a grand foyer than a proper living room). 

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

The second floor open concept living areas. 

The second floor, however, is home to an open-concept kitchen, dining room, and living area, as well as more bedrooms. 

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

The basketball court. 

The basement is reserved for the basketball court, the indoor swimming pool, theatre room, and rec room.  

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

The family room with the unreal TV. 

Located on the second floor near most of the principal rooms, the family room is next level with a 220-inch, 16-panel, wall screen 4K floor-to-ceiling TV with surround sound. 

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

The kitchen features Fisher & Paykel and Gaggenau appliances. 

The kitchen is very sleek and modern, with top-of-the-line appliances and a massive wine fridge. It also has LED lighting for some reason.

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

Primary bedroom ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. 

As far as bedrooms go, they're exactly what you'd expect in a modern mansion like this. 

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

Another bathroom. 

The home also has some of the most futuristic bathrooms we've seen. The sink in one of the ensuites seems more like an art installation than a functional vanity. 

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

A bedroom with a drop down TV and fireplace. 

Other things to mention about the house include its two laundry rooms, two gas backup generators, radiant floor heating, five furnaces, a dehumidification system, a Control4 smart security system with 24 indoor and outdoor cameras, two hot water tanks, and a bio filter septic system with a 2,000-liter backup filtre water storage. 

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

The dining room with a fireplace. 

In other words, when the apocalypse happens, you'll be fine. 

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

An aerial shot of the back of the house. 

As for outdoor space, there's a stunning outdoor pool and hot tub along with two acres of land to do whatever it is you want to do. 

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

The indoor pool. 

Now, the YouTuber aesthetic is totally fine if you're a 22-year-old and you need various backdrops to film your content. 

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

The home theatre. 

But it's hard to imagine a regular family living in this house.

A patio space. 

It also just seems really out of place in a town like Aurora where the main attractions are historical buildings and hiking trails.  

23 Hunters Glen Rd. Aurora

The backyard and back of the house. 

But then again, the home that was on the property before didn't sell for three years, so maybe this new modern mansion is what people are looking for. Only time will tell. 

