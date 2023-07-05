This very average home outside of Toronto is listed for $11.5 million

Usually when you see a listing price as high as $11.5 million, it's for a mansion with a 15-car garage, indoor and outdoor pools, a basketball court, and a home theatre, or it's for a house on the waterfront.

It isn't usually a three-bedroom, four-bathroom house in the middle of nowhere in Caledon, Ontario.

And yet, 13721 Humber Station Road is exactly that.

The home is listed for $11,499,000 and is pretty basic in terms of the exterior and interior.

It's reasonably maintained with decently-sized principal rooms.

There's a lot of interesting tile choices and oak wood that date the house significantly.

The bedrooms are typical.

The only noteworthy part of the house is the basement.

Mostly because the basement is very weird. It has the strangest stucco ceiling around the bar that resembles a salt cave or a clay cloud.

But all in all, this is looks like your average house from the 80s or early 90s.

Which begs the question, why would it be worth $11.5 million?

And the answer is because it's sitting on 10 acres of land in an area that the Peel region has identified for commercial and residential growth.

So in short, the house is irrelevant to the price.

Whoever buys this house is likely going to be a developer looking to build an entire suburban neighbourhood just outside of Bolton.

In fact, when this home was first put on the market back in 2018 for a much more reasonable $5.75 million, the listing noted that there were two other adjacent properties that were each 10 acres.

Furthermore, this property isn't located inside the Greenbelt, so there's no known environmental concerns, making it perfect for someone looking to build rows and rows of houses.

But despite the seemingly attractive prospect of this land and property, it still hasn't sold.

Additionally, other properties in the area that have more land are listed for a fraction of the price.

But maybe now that Caledon was voted one of the happiest cities in Ontario, it might be a more attractive buy. Maybe.