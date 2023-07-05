This very average home outside of Toronto is listed for $11.5 million

Real Estate
Usually when you see a listing price as high as $11.5 million, it's for a mansion with a 15-car garage, indoor and outdoor pools, a basketball court, and a home theatre, or it's for a house on the waterfront.  

It isn't usually a three-bedroom, four-bathroom house in the middle of nowhere in Caledon, Ontario. 

And yet, 13721 Humber Station Road is exactly that. 

13721 Humber Station Road Caledon

The living room. 

The home is listed for $11,499,000 and is pretty basic in terms of the exterior and interior. 

13721 Humber Station Road Caledon

The family room. 

It's reasonably maintained with decently-sized principal rooms. 

13721 Humber Station Road Caledon

The primary bathroom. 

There's a lot of interesting tile choices and oak wood that date the house significantly. 

13721 Humber Station Road Caledon

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms are typical. 

13721 Humber Station Road Caledon

The basement. 

The only noteworthy part of the house is the basement.

13721 Humber Station Road Caledon

The bar and pizza oven. 

Mostly because the basement is very weird. It has the strangest stucco ceiling around the bar that resembles a salt cave or a clay cloud.

13721 Humber Station Road Caledon

The foyer. 

But all in all, this is looks like your average house from the 80s or early 90s.  

13721 Humber Station Road Caledon

A patio overlooking the property. 

Which begs the question, why would it be worth $11.5 million?13721 Humber Station Road Caledon

The back of the house. 

And the answer is because it's sitting on 10 acres of land in an area that the Peel region has identified for commercial and residential growth.  

13721 Humber Station Road Caledon

The dining room. 

So in short, the house is irrelevant to the price.

13721 Humber Station Road Caledon

A bathroom. 

Whoever buys this house is likely going to be a developer looking to build an entire suburban neighbourhood just outside of Bolton. 

13721 Humber Station Road Caledon

The kitchen. 

In fact, when this home was first put on the market back in 2018 for a much more reasonable $5.75 million, the listing noted that there were two other adjacent properties that were each 10 acres. 

13721 Humber Station Road Caledon

The upstairs landing. 

Furthermore, this property isn't located inside the Greenbelt, so there's no known environmental concerns, making it perfect for someone looking to build rows and rows of houses. 

13721 Humber Station Road Caledon

Another balcony. 

But despite the seemingly attractive prospect of this land and property, it still hasn't sold. 

13721 Humber Station Road Caledon

The land. 

Additionally, other properties in the area that have more land are listed for a fraction of the price.

13721 Humber Station Road Caledon

The land is 198.33 by 2213 feet. 

But maybe now that Caledon was voted one of the happiest cities in Ontario, it might be a more attractive buy. Maybe. 

Photos by

Eos Photo
