Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

This 11-ft wide Toronto house that looks abandoned is going for almost $1 million

People always say you should buy the worst house in the best neighbourhood. 

So if that's your game plan, then 640 1/2 Euclid Ave. is the worst house, but it's definitely in the best neighbourhood. 

Located in the Palmerston - Little Italy corridor of Toronto, this home is perfectly situated for fabulous restaurants and amazing shopping.640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

An aerial view of the neighbourhood. 

With a perfect 10/10 walk, bike, and transit score, you couldn't ask for better. 

"I think this property is an excellent opportunity to renovate your own smaller footprint among massive multi-million dollar homes," realtor Daniel Freeman told blogTO.

640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

The bathroom. 

And he's not wrong, but the house is a mess, which is why it's being sold as is. 

640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

The front porch. 

But it's probably even more of a mess than usual because the home has been listed two times previously, once at a lower asking price of $799,000, and still didn't sell. 

640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

Potentially the dining room. 

The current listing price is $949,000, which seems high given it didn't sell at $799,000.

640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

The basement with signs of efflorescence. 

It also seems quite pricey for what you're getting.  

640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

A bedroom. 

For one, the home right now only has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and it's also only 11-feet wide. 

640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

And if you look at the old listings and the photos, it's clear the home has been essentially abandoned since 2021. 

640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

The upstairs has an upper den/library connecting the primary bedroom and second bedroom. 

The owners who bought it in 2021 have made very little progress on renovating. 

640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The only thing that's visibly been updated in the past two years are the kitchen cupboards. The old stove has also been removed. 

640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

A bedroom. 

This home needs a full gut renovation, which, if you're being realistic, will cost at least $500k to get it into a livable state. 

640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

The backyard opens onto the laneway. 

If this was a detached house, you'd probably just demolish it and start fresh, but this is a semi-detached house, so that complicates things. 

640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

There is potential to build a laneway house. 

In short, this project isn't for the faint of heart or small of budget. 

640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

Parking at the back of the house. 

If budget isn't a concern, then you could transform this house into something special.

640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

An aerial shot of the back of the house. 

The property is 126 feet-deep, so there's definitely space to add on to the house. The neighbouring homes are all at least three-storeys. 

640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

An aerial shot of the front of the house. 

Depending on what type of renovations you do, this home could easily be worth $1.5 to $2 million, which is in line with the neighbourhood comparables. 

640 1/2 Euclid Ave. Toronto

The backyard gets plenty of sun so would be good for gardening. 

But as is right now, it's probably not worth the $949,000 asking price. 

Lead photo by

Unique VTour
