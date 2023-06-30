This 11-ft wide Toronto house that looks abandoned is going for almost $1 million

People always say you should buy the worst house in the best neighbourhood.

So if that's your game plan, then 640 1/2 Euclid Ave. is the worst house, but it's definitely in the best neighbourhood.

Located in the Palmerston - Little Italy corridor of Toronto, this home is perfectly situated for fabulous restaurants and amazing shopping.

With a perfect 10/10 walk, bike, and transit score, you couldn't ask for better.

"I think this property is an excellent opportunity to renovate your own smaller footprint among massive multi-million dollar homes," realtor Daniel Freeman told blogTO.

And he's not wrong, but the house is a mess, which is why it's being sold as is.

But it's probably even more of a mess than usual because the home has been listed two times previously, once at a lower asking price of $799,000, and still didn't sell.

The current listing price is $949,000, which seems high given it didn't sell at $799,000.

It also seems quite pricey for what you're getting.

For one, the home right now only has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and it's also only 11-feet wide.

And if you look at the old listings and the photos, it's clear the home has been essentially abandoned since 2021.

The owners who bought it in 2021 have made very little progress on renovating.

The only thing that's visibly been updated in the past two years are the kitchen cupboards. The old stove has also been removed.

This home needs a full gut renovation, which, if you're being realistic, will cost at least $500k to get it into a livable state.

If this was a detached house, you'd probably just demolish it and start fresh, but this is a semi-detached house, so that complicates things.

In short, this project isn't for the faint of heart or small of budget.

If budget isn't a concern, then you could transform this house into something special.

The property is 126 feet-deep, so there's definitely space to add on to the house. The neighbouring homes are all at least three-storeys.

Depending on what type of renovations you do, this home could easily be worth $1.5 to $2 million, which is in line with the neighbourhood comparables.

But as is right now, it's probably not worth the $949,000 asking price.