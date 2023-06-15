Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
274 Carlton St. Toronto

This $4 million Toronto home is an original 'Painted Lady'

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
At first glance, this home looks like your typical Victorian semi-detached house, but let us tell you — it is oh-so-much more. 

Originally built in 1891, the three houses –starting with 274 Carlton St. – were built for James Parks. 

They soon became known locally as the "Painted Ladies" when their original brick was painted over and they, presumably, began to resemble the famous San Francisco homes

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The front entrance and living room. 

Even before all that, this address was once home to playwright, poet, journalist, and pioneer of women's rights, Sarah Anne Curzon

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The kitchen with custom cabinetry. 

Curzon is best known for her writing about Laura Secord, which helped make her a beloved heroine in Canadian history.

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The family room on the second floor. 

The heritage home clearly has a fascinating past and has gone through many iterations, including one with a three-storey spiral staircase. 

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

But since its purchase in 2017, the three-storey semi-detached house has been fully renovated and is now an award-winning dream home. 

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The living room with a fireplace. 

"It has just won the Peggy Kurtin Excellence in Restoration Award," realtor Sherille Layton told blogTO, while detailing some of the restorations that were done, such as rebuilding the facade and porch, as well as installing a marble reproduction of an 18th-century gas fireplace.

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The primary bedroom dressing room has 11-foot ceilings. 

The home, as Layton puts it, "manages modernity and contemporary taste, while being respectful to its role as an architecturally significant home in Toronto’s past and present."274 Carlton St. Toronto

The basement walkout has heated steps and the apartment has its own laundry, premium caterer's kitchen, and spa-like washroom with heated floors.

274 Carlton St. boasts five king-sized bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a legal basement apartment. 

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The open concept main floor. 

The main floor of the house is open concept with the living room flowing seamlessly into the dining room and kitchen, thanks to the light wood flooring throughout.

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The butler's bar and kitchen. 

The kitchen is "Brazilian-inspired" with a butler's bar and top-of-the-line appliances.

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The dining room. 

Everything in the home is bright and airy, due in large part to the soaring 10-foot ceilings and the light materials used throughout. 

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The second bedroom features a picture window with a bench overlooking the lush garden.

The second floor has three large bedrooms, one of which overlooks the garden and another has views of the CN tower. 

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The third floor is reserved for the primary bedroom, which is soaked in natural light from the large staircase skylight.

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The primary bedroom deck overlooking the garden. 

This heavenly third floor has a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling doors that open to the deck overlooking the city garden.

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The backyard. 

Speaking of the garden, it's professionally landscaped with an irrigation system and is the perfect city retreat.

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The large primary bathroom features a soaker tub below skylights, multi-jet double shower with two entrances, double sink, coffered ceiling, and designer wallpaper in the private water closet. 

The primary bedroom also comes complete with a six-piece ensuite bathroom with heated floors, as well as a dressing room with custom closets. 

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The wine cellar.

The basement, in addition to having a 700-square-foot legal basement apartment with a caterer's kitchen that's fully separated from the main house, also includes a wine cellar, mud room, and laundry area.

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The second-floor bath in the hallway features wallpaper by Christian Lacroix.

Speaking of laundry, the home actually has three laundry areas, because we all know lugging laundry up and down stairs is the worst. 

274 Carlton St. Toronto

A heat- and hydro-supplied two-car parking garage featuring additional storage.

Further, the home has a Cabbagetown rarity in the form of a a two-car garage with a green roof.

274 Carlton St. Toronto

The primary bedroom dressing room. 

"This home is a masterpiece of aesthetic and functional design," said Layton. 

274 Carlton St.

The Painted Ladies.

The home is currently listed for $4,289,000

Photos by

PRO Studio - Professional Real Estate Photography Toronto and Matterport Virtual Tours (realestatephoto360.ca)
