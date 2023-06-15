This $4 million Toronto home is an original 'Painted Lady'

At first glance, this home looks like your typical Victorian semi-detached house, but let us tell you — it is oh-so-much more.

Originally built in 1891, the three houses –starting with 274 Carlton St. – were built for James Parks.

They soon became known locally as the "Painted Ladies" when their original brick was painted over and they, presumably, began to resemble the famous San Francisco homes.

Even before all that, this address was once home to playwright, poet, journalist, and pioneer of women's rights, Sarah Anne Curzon.

Curzon is best known for her writing about Laura Secord, which helped make her a beloved heroine in Canadian history.

The heritage home clearly has a fascinating past and has gone through many iterations, including one with a three-storey spiral staircase.

But since its purchase in 2017, the three-storey semi-detached house has been fully renovated and is now an award-winning dream home.

"It has just won the Peggy Kurtin Excellence in Restoration Award," realtor Sherille Layton told blogTO, while detailing some of the restorations that were done, such as rebuilding the facade and porch, as well as installing a marble reproduction of an 18th-century gas fireplace.

The home, as Layton puts it, "manages modernity and contemporary taste, while being respectful to its role as an architecturally significant home in Toronto’s past and present."

274 Carlton St. boasts five king-sized bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a legal basement apartment.

The main floor of the house is open concept with the living room flowing seamlessly into the dining room and kitchen, thanks to the light wood flooring throughout.

The kitchen is "Brazilian-inspired" with a butler's bar and top-of-the-line appliances.

Everything in the home is bright and airy, due in large part to the soaring 10-foot ceilings and the light materials used throughout.

The second floor has three large bedrooms, one of which overlooks the garden and another has views of the CN tower.

The third floor is reserved for the primary bedroom, which is soaked in natural light from the large staircase skylight.

This heavenly third floor has a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling doors that open to the deck overlooking the city garden.

Speaking of the garden, it's professionally landscaped with an irrigation system and is the perfect city retreat.

The primary bedroom also comes complete with a six-piece ensuite bathroom with heated floors, as well as a dressing room with custom closets.

The basement, in addition to having a 700-square-foot legal basement apartment with a caterer's kitchen that's fully separated from the main house, also includes a wine cellar, mud room, and laundry area.

Speaking of laundry, the home actually has three laundry areas, because we all know lugging laundry up and down stairs is the worst.

Further, the home has a Cabbagetown rarity in the form of a a two-car garage with a green roof.

"This home is a masterpiece of aesthetic and functional design," said Layton.

The home is currently listed for $4,289,000.