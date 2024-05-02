Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto malls

Dying malls trend continues in the GTA as new shopping centre goes into receivership

Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The shopping centre, as it was known during its '80s and '90s heyday, is officially dying — at least in the Toronto area, where a growing number of malls are up for redevelopment that will see them partially or fully demolished for shiny new towers.

The latest indication of the institution's downward spiral in the region is King Square Shopping Centre at 16th Avenue and Woodbine, which has failed to be as profitable as planned and is now struggling under tens of millions in debt after opening just five years ago.

Per Storeys, the Markham centre has now been placed under receivership due to a whopping $52 million owed to creditors, which means portions of the property and the building itself will be sold off to recoup the money.

This includes the sale of a 5.9-acre parking lot that was set to eventually be turned into housing and a hotel, though the plans never progressed in time.

Individual retail spaces within the mall will also be sold off, as King Square owners already did with 410 units in its latest attempts to pay down the debt and stay afloat. Of 150 retail units still under the original owners, only 46 are still being leased to third parties.

It is unclear what will happen if the receiver is unable to sell the units, though the parking spaces should be no issue given their development potential.

Public reviews of the centre reflect its dismal, though essentially brand-new state, with visitors writing things like "it's too bad this place is so desolate. This mall is only four years old, but something is amiss with all the idle space and vacancies" and sharing photos of its stores and corridors sitting eerily empty.

Lead photo by

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

'Diabolical' Ontario rental goes viral for advertising space with zero privacy

Dying malls trend continues in the GTA as new shopping centre goes into receivership

This $5 million Toronto home hasn't been on the market since the 60s

Horrifying 'makeshift' Brampton rental is basically a laundry room stuffed with beds

Buyers in GTA project from embattled developer out of luck as it goes into receivership

Toronto's new 91-storey megatower is like nothing else under construction in Canada

This $750K Toronto bungalow is too cute for words

Ontario home sold at massive loss after 6 failed attempts to sell