31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

This $740K Toronto home has been in the same family for 70 years

You know a house is very loved when it's been in the same family for almost 70 years. 

And that's exactly the story of 31 Mulock Ave. 

Built in 1885, this charming three-bedroom, one-bathroom home has been with the same family since the '50s. Wild! 31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

The front porch.

Just think of all the years of laughter, tears, and countless memories that have been made in this house. 

31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

But now, 31 Mulock Ave. is ready for its next chapter, as it was just listed for a surprisingly reasonable $739,000.
31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The home has been staged to within an inch of its life, but if you look past the show home furniture you'll see a well looked after home. 

31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

On the main floor, you have the living room, dining room, kitchen and family room.

31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

The main floor.  

Each space transitions into the next since the house is quite narrow – just under 18 feet wide. 

31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

There are tall ceilings, a decent amount of light and some touches of charm and character in the form of ceiling medallions and crown moulding. 

31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen could probably use some updating, but all the basics are there, and there's enough room for a small table. 

31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

Upstairs, you'll find sizeable bedrooms. 

31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

The bathroom. 

The one space that is definitely not sizeable, though, is the bathroom. It is small, but it has an original clawfoot tub (not a full-size one).

31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

The basement. 

The basement is finished and has extra space for a rec room or home gym or whatever you want.  

31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

As for outdoor space, there's a nice backyard with lots of sunshine and plenty of potential. 

31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

The back patio. 

And the big selling point, is the neighbourhood. 

31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

The family room. 

31 Mulock Ave. is smack between The Junction and The Stockyards, which means literally everything you need is within walking distance.  Need groceries? Organic Garage is just around the corner. Craving some cheese? Santa Lucia International Cheese is basically your neighbour.

31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

The laundry room. 

For coffee aficionados, Stereo Coffee Roasters, and Subtext Coffee are all within walking distance. And the Junction has tons of trendy restaurants, antique shops, and craft beer establishments, guaranteeing there's always something new to explore.

31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

The basement rec room. 

For your day-to-day needs, The Stockyards has got you covered for everything from fashion to home improvement. And with easy access to transit, High Park, the lake, and Bloor West Village, the best of Toronto is at your doorstep.

31 Mulock Ave. Toronto

The back of the house. 

This is a great home; the only hiccup is that this home is likely going to go for substantially more than the asking price.

On average, homes in the neighbourhood go for $1.9 million and recently sold comparables have gone between $800K - $1.2 million. 

Photos by

Real Vision
