This $740K Toronto home has been in the same family for 70 years

You know a house is very loved when it's been in the same family for almost 70 years.

And that's exactly the story of 31 Mulock Ave.

Built in 1885, this charming three-bedroom, one-bathroom home has been with the same family since the '50s. Wild!

Just think of all the years of laughter, tears, and countless memories that have been made in this house.

But now, 31 Mulock Ave. is ready for its next chapter, as it was just listed for a surprisingly reasonable $739,000.



The home has been staged to within an inch of its life, but if you look past the show home furniture you'll see a well looked after home.

On the main floor, you have the living room, dining room, kitchen and family room.

Each space transitions into the next since the house is quite narrow – just under 18 feet wide.

There are tall ceilings, a decent amount of light and some touches of charm and character in the form of ceiling medallions and crown moulding.

The kitchen could probably use some updating, but all the basics are there, and there's enough room for a small table.

Upstairs, you'll find sizeable bedrooms.

The one space that is definitely not sizeable, though, is the bathroom. It is small, but it has an original clawfoot tub (not a full-size one).

The basement is finished and has extra space for a rec room or home gym or whatever you want.

As for outdoor space, there's a nice backyard with lots of sunshine and plenty of potential.

And the big selling point, is the neighbourhood.

31 Mulock Ave. is smack between The Junction and The Stockyards, which means literally everything you need is within walking distance. Need groceries? Organic Garage is just around the corner. Craving some cheese? Santa Lucia International Cheese is basically your neighbour.

For coffee aficionados, Stereo Coffee Roasters, and Subtext Coffee are all within walking distance. And the Junction has tons of trendy restaurants, antique shops, and craft beer establishments, guaranteeing there's always something new to explore.

For your day-to-day needs, The Stockyards has got you covered for everything from fashion to home improvement. And with easy access to transit, High Park, the lake, and Bloor West Village, the best of Toronto is at your doorstep.

This is a great home; the only hiccup is that this home is likely going to go for substantially more than the asking price.

On average, homes in the neighbourhood go for $1.9 million and recently sold comparables have gone between $800K - $1.2 million.