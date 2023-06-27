This $5 million Markham home has a huge sunken living room you'll never want to leave

If you're a lover of mid-century design, then you know the coolest thing you could ever have in your house is a sunken living room.

The sunken living room, sometimes called a "conversation pit", was first seen in 1927 but rose to fevered popularity mostly in the 60s and 70s.

But like a lot of design trends from the 70s – like orange and brown everything, statement stone fireplaces that looked like something out of the Flintstones, and shag carpeting over hardwood floors – they kind of disappeared.

Thankfully, the owners of 27 Blencathra Hill have updated the once "avant-garde" home into a beautifully modern ode to mid-century design and kept the epic sunken living room.

The U-shaped couch is to die for (and looks like it could seat 30 people)!

Plus, there's wood and stone accents, a fireplace, an atrium-like window above, and a double door that opens to the backyard – it's all simply breathtaking.

And if you think the living room is beautiful, the rest of the house is equally stunning.

The custom-built mansion is sitting pretty on over an acre of land and has both open concept spaces, as well as plenty of private rooms.

The home gets stunning light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling mahogany Bauhaus doors and windows that span the entire back side of the house.

There's also a clever use of architectural elements, such as the artful division between the living and dining room, that allow light to reach into the different spaces.

You'll notice the nods to mid-century design all over the house, but most notably with the natural mahoghany and teak wood seen in the doors and windows, as well as the wood slatted ceilings and custom cabinetry.

You'll also notice that the statement stone fireplaces are still there, but have been modernized with smaller stone to make it less garish (and dated).

The kitchen has been updated with all modern features but still has that retro feel, thanks to the sleek cabinets and wood feature wall.

The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The bedrooms and bathrooms are minimalist and sleek in design.

The primary bedroom has a six-piece ensuite, as well as a walk-out to the backyard.

There's also a stunning private library with wall-to-wall custom-built bookshelves and a gym on the main floor.

As for outdoor space, there's plenty of it.

The backyard is very resort-like, although doesn't have a pool to give it the full effect.

But with an acre of land to work with, there's no doubt you could add one.

The home is currently listed for $5,388,000.