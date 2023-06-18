This Toronto home sold for almost $500K over asking

After only 48 hours on the market, this beautiful brick Victorian townhouse in Cabbagetown was snapped up for $410,100 over asking.

But before 220 Ontario St. sold for an impressive $1,410,000, it actually sat on the market for months (133 days, to be precise).

"It wasn't staged or anything," realtor Bram Goldman told blogTO, adding that the house was listed twice before he and his partner, Adrienne Scott, got to it.

"So we came in and did a full market analysis and looked at what buyers were looking for in the area and created an action plan to appeal to the market."

And boy, did they nail it!

Goldman and Scott, with the help of Kate Dougal from Toronto Home Staging, managed to really highlight the classic architectural details.

Goldman and Scott told blogTO that they changed the light fixtures, painted, and swapped out all the seller's furniture.

All the details of a beautiful home were definitely there.

From the original pine wood floors to the beautiful crown moulding and fireplaces, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house was really a diamond in the rough.

The fresh paint, modern furniture, and new light fixtures really made the home feel bright, airy, and cozy (not to mention full of charm and character).

"Ah, the power of staging," said Goldman.

The home also has a recently-renovated bathroom, a mudroom off the back of the house, along with a second floor deck overlooking the cute little backyard.

Location-wise, the townhouse is super close to downtown Toronto and has plenty of restaurants, shopping, and playgrounds nearby.

So if anyone else out there is struggling to get buyers to their house, it just goes to show that a cute outfit and a little makeup – metaphorically speaking, of course – goes a long way.