Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
220 Ontario St. Toronto

This Toronto home sold for almost $500K over asking

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

After only 48 hours on the market, this beautiful brick Victorian townhouse in Cabbagetown was snapped up for $410,100 over asking. 

But before 220 Ontario St. sold for an impressive $1,410,000, it actually sat on the market for months (133 days, to be precise). 

"It wasn't staged or anything," realtor Bram Goldman told blogTO, adding that the house was listed twice before he and his partner, Adrienne Scott, got to it.220 Ontario St. Toronto

The dining room. 

"So we came in and did a full market analysis and looked at what buyers were looking for in the area and created an action plan to appeal to the market."

220 Ontario St. Toronto

The front entrance. 

And boy, did they nail it!220 Ontario St. Toronto

The kitchen, complete with a fireplace. 

Goldman and Scott, with the help of Kate Dougal from Toronto Home Staging, managed to really highlight the classic architectural details.

220 Ontario St. Toronto

A bedroom. 

Goldman and Scott told blogTO that they changed the light fixtures, painted, and swapped out all the seller's furniture. 

220 Ontario St. Toronto

The second floor landing. Note the crown moulding in the doorway. 

All the details of a beautiful home were definitely there.

220 Ontario St. Toronto

The living room. 

From the original pine wood floors to the beautiful crown moulding and fireplaces, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house was really a diamond in the rough. 

220 Ontario St. Toronto

A bedroom with a walk-out deck. 

The fresh paint, modern furniture, and new light fixtures really made the home feel bright, airy, and cozy (not to mention full of charm and character). 

220 Ontario St. Toronto

The renovated bathroom with Bianco Carrara tiles and a Nero Marquina basketweave floor. 

"Ah, the power of staging," said Goldman.  

220 Ontario St. Toronto

The second floor deck. 

The home also has a recently-renovated bathroom, a mudroom off the back of the house, along with a second floor deck overlooking the cute little backyard. 

220 Ontario St. Toronto

The sunny backyard. 

Location-wise, the townhouse is super close to downtown Toronto and has plenty of restaurants, shopping, and playgrounds nearby. 

220 Ontario St. Toronto

The back of the house. 

So if anyone else out there is struggling to get buyers to their house, it just goes to show that a cute outfit and a little makeup – metaphorically speaking, of course – goes a long way. 

Lead photo by

Soare Productions
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This Toronto home sold for almost $500K over asking

This might be the cheapest detached house in Toronto right now

Toronto neighbourhood fighting mass-evictions for massive residential complex

Toronto developer is planning Ontario's first farm that's just like a condo

Toronto's mountain range-shaped condo is turning heads with construction

This is what a $5 million celebrity home looks like in Toronto

Interior of Toronto bar Crocodile Rock finally gutted to make way for condo

Big plans in the works to redevelop Toronto bus terminal