18 Saunders Ave. Toronto

This 11-foot-wide Toronto house just sold for $300K over asking

It seems like only yesterday houses were struggling to sell, and many were even going for under asking.

However, with home prices rising for a third month in a row, we're almost back to the housing market frenzy we saw last year – as perfectly shown by the recent sale of 18 Saunders Ave. 

This one-bedroom, four-bathroom home was originally listed for $1,149,000 but sold for $1,450,000 after only four days on the market. 

18 Saunders Ave. Toronto

Heated pine and cork floors can be found throughout the home. 

Although to be fair, it's a really cool townhouse. In fact, it's so cool that back when it was listed for rent in 2017, blogTO featured it.

18 Saunders Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The Roncesvalles home is a modern loft combined with the charm of century home. 

18 Saunders Ave. Toronto

The kitchen in the main house. 

18 Saunders Ave. also has a basement apartment and a laneway studio, which is a lot to fit into a 11-foot-wide lot. 

18 Saunders Ave. Toronto

The lower level apartment. 

The basement unit is legal, however the laneway studio might not be. The realtor was very deliberate in including this statement in the listing: "Seller and agent do not warrant retrofit status of laneway studio."

18 Saunders Ave. Toronto

The kitchen in the laneway studio. 

But the laneway studio has a kitchen, bathroom, laundry, radiant floors, and a loft bed, so if you don't mind the potential legal grey area of this studio, then you could have yourself some extra rental income. 

18 Saunders Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

As for the primary dwelling, it's cozy (remember it's 11 feet wide) with high ceilings, exposed beams, plenty of natural light, and loads of charm. 

18 Saunders Ave. Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

From the fireplace to the French doors that lead to the private courtyard to the clawfoot tub in the main bathroom, this place is real cute. 

18 Saunders Ave. Toronto

There is custom storage throughout. 

As for bang for your buck, there's definitely a lot of income potential with the basement apartment and the laneway studio, making it the perfect purchase to subsidize your mortgage or use as an investment property.

18 Saunders Ave. Toronto

The pine wood ceilings add a sense of warmth and charm to the bedroom. 

The house is in a great location, and if you want to do some quick math, one of the units was rented out for $3,100 a month back in 2018, so with rental prices these days you could get at least that (if not more).

18 Saunders Ave. Toronto

The upstairs landing. 

The current tenants were also willing to stay according to the listing, so you wouldn't even need to look for new tenants.

18 Saunders Ave. Toronto

The backyard looking at the laneway studio. 

However, if the objective it to turn this house back into a single family dwelling, then this almost $1.5 million property might not be a great purchase. 

18 Saunders Ave. Toronto

The loft bedroom in the laneway studio. 

It's not a detached house, it's 11 feet wide, there's only one bedroom above ground, some of the renovations or retrofits are probably not up to code, and the home has been tenanted since at least 2017, so there are definitely things that might need some major work. 

18 Saunders Ave. Toronto

The back of the house. 

Either way, let us all take a moment to mourn the short period of time where we thought maybe the Toronto housing market might correct itself. 

Photos by

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Keitner Group
