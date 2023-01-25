Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
137 jarvis street toronto

Toronto's infamous love hotel on sale for $8 million

An infamous love hotel in Toronto with budget rates and affordable suites is on sale for almost $8 million. 

The property is currently occupied by Saint Lawrence Residences and Suites, which serves as a hotel and extended stay residence with 33 rooms across three storeys. 

137 jarvis street torontoThe love hotel offers a range of rooms to choose from at discounted prices, from deluxe queen rooms with shared bathrooms, to superior suites with private bathrooms. 

137 jarvis street torontoThe property offers a mix of suites with kitchenettes, as well as common living areas. 

137 jarvis street torontoThe property offers "an exceptional opportunity for an owner-user or value-add investor in hospitality/development/investment," reads a description of the listing. 

137 jarvis street torontoThere's also limitless potential to expand on the layout and modernize it as an urban boutique concept or acquire it as a future growth asset. 

137 jarvis street torontoThe 1-star hotel sprawls across over 8,800-square-feet, and is a short walk away from local attractions like the Eaton Centre. 

137 jarvis street torontoIt also comes with an airy rooftop terrace with an unmatched skyline view. 

137 jarvis street torontoWhile the property has room for endless potential, the current hotel on-site has received less than positive reviews.

137 jarvis street torontoSaint Lawrence Residences and Suites is currently rated 2.4 on Google Reviews, with many customers claiming they received unauthorized charges to their credit cards after staying at the hotel. 

"Wish I could rate less than 1 star. NEVER book here," one customer wrote.

137 jarvis street toronto"They try to charge extra money from your credit card - probably deposit, but they never mentioned that to me, so I blocked the transaction," another person wrote.

However, it's important to note that these alleged scams have nothing to do with the potential of the property itself, which offers endless growth opportunities for anyone wishing to expand their real estate portfolio. 

The property is located at 137 Jarvis Street and is currently on sale for $7.9 million. 

