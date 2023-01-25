Toronto's infamous love hotel on sale for $8 million

An infamous love hotel in Toronto with budget rates and affordable suites is on sale for almost $8 million.

The property is currently occupied by Saint Lawrence Residences and Suites, which serves as a hotel and extended stay residence with 33 rooms across three storeys.

The love hotel offers a range of rooms to choose from at discounted prices, from deluxe queen rooms with shared bathrooms, to superior suites with private bathrooms.

The property offers a mix of suites with kitchenettes, as well as common living areas.

The property offers "an exceptional opportunity for an owner-user or value-add investor in hospitality/development/investment," reads a description of the listing.

There's also limitless potential to expand on the layout and modernize it as an urban boutique concept or acquire it as a future growth asset.

The 1-star hotel sprawls across over 8,800-square-feet, and is a short walk away from local attractions like the Eaton Centre.

It also comes with an airy rooftop terrace with an unmatched skyline view.

While the property has room for endless potential, the current hotel on-site has received less than positive reviews.

Saint Lawrence Residences and Suites is currently rated 2.4 on Google Reviews, with many customers claiming they received unauthorized charges to their credit cards after staying at the hotel.

"Wish I could rate less than 1 star. NEVER book here," one customer wrote.

"They try to charge extra money from your credit card - probably deposit, but they never mentioned that to me, so I blocked the transaction," another person wrote.

However, it's important to note that these alleged scams have nothing to do with the potential of the property itself, which offers endless growth opportunities for anyone wishing to expand their real estate portfolio.

The property is located at 137 Jarvis Street and is currently on sale for $7.9 million.