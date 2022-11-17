This $1.4 million Toronto home has a glass-walled bathroom and spiral staircase

From textile factories to pharmacy warehouses to magazine publishers, Toronto's industrial past has created some of the city's most stunning homes.

That includes Unit 204 at 264 Seaton Street, one of just 10 unique lofts within the historic "Evening Telegram" building.

Constructed circa 1876, the Cabbagetown building once housed its namesake newspaper, which was published until 1971. The property was transformed into lofts in the early 2000s.

Blending authenticity and luxury, unit 204 spans over 1,700 square feet across two full floors and two loft mezzanines. There's also a private 200-square-foot rooftop terrace.

The home boasts stunning details like polished concrete floors, exposed brick, custom steelwork, and Brazilian wood built-ins.

The upper level is bright and airy, thanks to a UV-tinted skylight and soaring 15-foot ceilings.

The living room features a stylish Ortal gas fireplace and an ornate steel feature wall.

Stainless steel appliances - including a professional series gas range - granite countertops, and dark hardwood cabinetry can be found in the gourmet galley kitchen.

There are two-plus-one bedrooms throughout the home, one of which lies up a set of floating stairs and overlooks the living area.

A grand spiral staircase winds down to the ground level, which houses the primary retreat.

A suspended staircase hovers above the sleeping area, behind which hides custom shelving and his-and-hers closets.

The space also includes a sizable living area and a loft space, which could function as a third bedroom.

It's arguably too open-concept, though - the glass-walled ensuite is in the centre of the room.

But if you're going to blatantly show off a bathroom, it might as well be one with a Bainultra soaker tub, 11-foot glass shower, double vanity, imported stone, and custom steel dividing wall.

The unique property is zoned as live/work and, with two separate entrances, there's the potential for it to be divided into two individual suites, the listing notes.

If you're hoping to get your hands on one of the elusive Evening Telegram Lofts, Unit 204 is currently listed at $1,495,000.

Check out the full listing here.